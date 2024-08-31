Defending champion Novak Djokovic suffers shock third-round exit at US Open 2024, loses to Alexei Popyrin

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, who clinched a historic gold at the Paris Olympics earlier this month, suffered a shock third-round exit at the 2024 US Open, losing 4-6, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 to Australia's Alexei Popyrin. Djokovic's ouster comes a day after 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz, who claimed both the titles in Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year, was stunned by Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round at the same Arthur Ashe Stadium. Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks on after a point against Alexei Popyrin of Australia during their Men's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City(Getty Images via AFP)

This was Djokovic's earliest loss at a Slam since the 2017 Australian Open, when he was stunned by wild card Denis Istomin in the second round, and the earliest at the US Open since 2006, following which he has at least reached the fourth round in every edition. Djokovic's loss also means that this will be the first major since the 2004 French Open without any of the Big Three in the Round of 16.

The Serb has much to blame for his defeat, having served a career-high 14 double faults in the match, four of which handed Popyrin a double break at 5-2 in the fourth set. Although the Aussie failed to serve out the match on his first opportunity, as Djokovic broke back, but he closed it out two games later.

“Third time lucky [this year] I guess,” Popyrin said. “Honestly, we had some battles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. I had my chances in those matches, but didn’t take them. This match was a little different. I was able to take my chances when I had them and played some good tennis.”

“It’s unbelievable because I’ve been in the third round about 15 times in my career, but I haven’t been able to get past to the fourth round,” Popyrin said. “To be able to do it against the greatest of all time to get into the fourth round is unbelievable. It’s a great feeling and the hard work has paid off.”

It has been a summer to remember for Popyrin, who lifted the Cincinnati Open title earlier this month and clinched his maiden Masters 1000 title before scripting the biggest win of his career, where he smashed 50 winners. He did push Djokovic to four sets at the Australian Open and Wimbledon earlier this year, but it was only on Saturday that he managed to get his first win against the 24-time Grand Slam winner in four attempts.

For Djokovic, the loss continued his wait for an unprecedented 25th major. This was also the first time in seven years that Djokovic failed to lift a single Grand Slam in a calendar year.

Popyrin, through to his first fourth-round appearance in New York, will next take on home favourite Frances Tiafoe, who earlier beat compatriot and last year’s semi-finalist No. 13 Ben Shelton 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Friday.