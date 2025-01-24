Djokovic to make last-minute decision whether to play Australian Open semi-final vs Zverev after missing two sessions

Age seems to be catching up with Novak Djokovic, with the Serbian already 37-years-old. Despite his age, he has reached another Australian Open 2025 semi-final as he chases a record-extending 11th Grand Slam title in Melbourne. The World No. 7 is set to face Alexander Zverev in the semi-final on Friday, but is reportedly suffered from a left leg injury, which he sustained in his quarter-final win vs Carlos Alcaraz. Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) speaks to coach Andy Murray during a training session.(AFP)

Djokovic hasn’t reportedly trained since then, and also decided to skip practice on Thursday. This led to rumours that he could pull out from his semi-final vs Zverev, but no decision has been made yet. His semi-final vs the German is scheduled for 9:00 AM IST, at the Rod Laver Arena.

According to reports, Djokovic has booked Court 16 for a short training session on Friday, just 90 minutes before his scheduled semi-final vs Zverev.

Meanwhile, tennis legend John McEnroe feels Djokovic is faking his injury, to get a mental edge over his opponent. But his quarter-final opponent Alcaraz doesn’t think so. After his defeat vs the Serbian, he said, “I think everybody saw in the second set he’s struggling a little bit moving. I’m not saying, like, he made a show. It’s obvious and everybody saw it that he’s struggling in the second set.”

It is worth noting that Djokovic also suffered an injury during the 2023 Australian Open, where he had a 3cm tear in his left hamstring and wore heavy strappings in every match, as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

"When I went into my box, I just think emotionally collapsed there and teared up with especially my mother and my brother when I gave them a hug, because up to that moment I was not allowing myself to, I guess, be distracted with things off the court or whatever was happening in dealing with an injury, things happening off the court, as well, that could easily have been a big disturbance to my focus and to my game," Djokovic said.

"It required an enormous mental energy really to stay present, to stay focused, to take things day by day, and really see how far I can go. Yeah, was a huge relief and release of the emotions in the end. Just difficult to find any additional words really. It's been a long journey, but very special one."

Having already skipped two sessions, he is expected to make his decision 90 minutes before his semi-final vs Zverev.