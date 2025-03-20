Donald Trump predicted to resolve Novak Djokovic’s PTPA lawsuit controversy with tennis world governing bodies

The tennis world has been hit with fresh controversy after Novak Djokovic’s Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) filed a lawsuit against the world’s major tennis bodies; the ATP, WTA, ITF and ITIA. Donald Trump could play the mediator role after Novak Djokovic's PTPA filed a lawsuit against tennis' world governing bodies.(AP/Reuters)

The PTPA labelled the world bodies as a ‘cartel’ and accused the organisations of mismanagement and inequality in tennis.

How can Donald Trump resolve the issue?

The PTPA is backed by American billionaire Bill Ackman, who has publicly endorsed Donald Trump in the US presidential race. He is a tennis fan and is reported to have financially supported the PTPA in its early days, after it was founded by Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil. Trump has intervened in the ongoing tussle between PGA Tour and LIV Golf, and has tried helping him find a resolution.

After the PTPA lawsuit came to public attention, Ackman also tweeted, “These lawsuits and the resulting judicial outcomes will revolutionise tennis for the players and create much greater opportunities for the most talented - regardless of their socioeconomic background - to make a living from the game.”

“This will greatly improve the competitiveness of the sport, which will make for an even better fan experience.

“As an active market participant and investor in the rough and tumble corporate world, I have never seen such abusive and anticompetitive activities and behaviour.

“This corruption and abuse have been allowed to metastasise in tennis because of the power dynamics of the sport.”

Currently trying to help both golf bodies reach an agreement, Trump could also play a role in reaching a resolution between PTPA and tennis governing bodies.

In a statement, PTPA Executive Director Ahmad Nassar said, “Tennis is broken. Behind the glamorous veneer that the Defendants promote, players are trapped in an unfair system that exploits their talent, suppresses their earnings, and jeopardizes their health and safety.”

“We have exhausted all options for reform through dialogue, and the governing bodies have left us no choice but to seek accountability through the courts. Fixing these systemic failures isn't about disrupting tennis, it's about saving it for the generations of players and fans to come.”

The ATP and WTA have issued public responses to the lawsuit, denying all accusations. Even Carlos Alcaraz was asked about it in a press conference, and he publicly claimed that he doesn’t support the lawsuit, although he has been cited in it.