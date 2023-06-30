'Don't think Nadal will retire in 2024 if...': Ex-Argentina star makes audacious claim on Spain legend

Rafael Nadal’s tennis future has been in question since his injury-hampered loss at the Australian Open earlier this year, and more reason for concern was added after Nadal pulled out of the clay court swing and Roland Garros to ease the burden on his body. The Spaniard underwent surgery on his hip earlier this month, having already announced that he plans on 2024 being his last tennis season, at the age of 38.

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal talks during a press conference in June 2023(AFP)

His close friend and former top 10 player Juan Monaco spoke out about Nadal returning to the tour, and competing for the biggest titles once again, despite being this deep into his career. “It is my wish as a friend. For the good of tennis and for the good of him, who is putting all the effort to return,” said the Argentinian while speaking to Clay.

Monaco, however, was also cognizant about the fact that Nadal’s body has been through a lot in his 20-year career. Nadal broke out as a teenager, and has been at the highest level ever since. He dropped out from the top 10 for the first time since 2005 earlier this season, a remarkable run of consistency. “I want him to come back, yes, but I also have another wish as a friend, that Rafa can live in peace, without so much pressure to come back with so much pain.”

Nadal’s career has also been one dogged by injuries, in part due to his brutal and grinding play style, which has always forced questions about how much pressure his body could bear, and whether his willingness to chase down every ball was sustainable. 22 grand slams and a two-decade long career proved that Nadal was always willing to prove the doubters wrong.

“He made a big effort to try to come back after Australia, and every time he strained his leg it bothered him a lot. Until he had to take the decision to have surgery,” continued Monaco, who has played doubles with Nadal in the past. “And it is a complicated operation, because he is doing it to be able to walk calmly tomorrow. Whether he can play tennis again will depend on how much effort he wants to put in. I know how much pain he is in, I know that in the last five years he has been living with a lot of pain.”

Nadal has suffered harsh injuries to his knees, foot, and wrists throughout his career, eating chunks out of his career between 2014 and 2016, and then recently again over the last three years. However, Monaco insists that Nadal’s return will be with the idea to compete and win. “I think if he decides to return, to train hard to return to the tour is to win. If he doesn’t, he won’t come back. [If he does win], I don’t think so!”

Nadal won’t be present at Wimbledon this summer, a tournament he has won twice in 2008 and 2010. He claimed he will attempt to return for the US Open later this year, and also that 2024 would be his farewell season. All tennis fans would want to see him competing at the highest level one last time, only a year on from a season in which he won two grand slams.

