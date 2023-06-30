Home / Sports / Tennis / 'I feel that's disrespectful...': Djokovic sensationally reacts to being called 'GOAT' of men's tennis

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 30, 2023 04:42 PM IST

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic broke silence on being dubbed the greatest of all time in men's tennis.

Novak Djokovic has cemented his case as statistically the best men's tennis player of all time. Historically, there has been no player as much of a winner as Djokovic after he won a record 23rd grand slam at Roland Garros earlier this month. It was Djokovic’s third Roland Garros title, meaning he has won each major event at least thrice. To boot, he is the only player to have won all 9 of the Masters 1000 level titles, having won each twice. He also holds the record for most weeks spent at world number one on the ATP, as well as tied for the most victories at the World Tour Finals.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his exhibition match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S(Action Images via Reuters)
The numbers make it clear: Djokovic has had the best career on the ATP of all time.

The Serbian star himself, however, remains humble about his achievements, recognizing that he is nothing more than a part of tennis’s history. Speaking to the BBC in an interview before Wimbledon, Djokovic said “I don’t allow myself to call myself the GOAT (greatest of all time).” Djokovic has been part of the debate along with Nadal and Roger Federer for several years now, and with him having overtaken both his greatest competitors, it would be easy for Djokovic to be confident in that stature. However, he doesn’t let that affect his mentality on and off the court.

“I feel that it’s disrespectful to all the generations of players that have paved the way for us...being part of the history is something that deeply moves me, inspires me, motivates me, and I am thrilled to be able to get that 23rd slam in Paris.” said Djokovic.

The Serb, who is a 7-time champion at Wimbledon, will be looking to tie Roger Federer’s record of 8 at that tournament, and is definitely the favourite to do so despite slipping back down to world number 2. He has drawn Argentinian Pedro Cachin in his first round encounter, and will open on Centre Court as is tradition for the defending men’s champion at Wimbledon.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

