‘Don’t want any bad blood… Cool seeing Andy Murray with Novak Djokovic’: Raducanu on controversial Wimbledon withdrawal

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 16, 2025 05:40 PM IST

Andy Murray's final Grand Slam appearance was supposed to be in mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2024 with Emma Raducanu, but the latter withdrew due to injury.

Once seen on the court battling for trophies, Andy Murray is now on the sidelines, but with a prominent role. The Scot has joined Novak Djokovic’s coaching staff for the ongoing season, and has been ever-present during the ongoing Australian Open 2025 in Melbourne. Murray announced his retirement after the Paris Olympics 2024, in a career riddled with injuries towards the end.

Emma Raducanu spoke about her relationship with Andy Murray, who is currently coaching Novak Djokovic.
Emma Raducanu spoke about her relationship with Andy Murray, who is currently coaching Novak Djokovic.

Before Paris 2024, Murray made his final appearance at Wimbledon 2024 in men’s doubles with Jamie Murray. His final appearance was supposed to be in mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu, but the latter withdrew due to injury.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open 2025 third round opponent Tomas Machac reveals ‘secret strategy’: ‘I’ll try to…’

Emma Raducanu on her relationship with Andy Murray

Speaking after her second round win in Melbourne, Raducanu opened up on the incident and revealed that she expected Murray to react negatively, but to her surprise, there is no bad blood between them. She said, “Afterwards I sent him a long message, basically: ‘If I caused any trouble I guess at Wimbledon, that’s definitely the last thing I want.”

“He’s someone that I’ve grown up looking up to and I don’t want any bad blood or harsh feelings with him.

“I sent him a long message and he took it really well and responded saying he was disappointed but he understood. We’re fine now. We walk past each other and say ‘hello’, ‘well done’. It’s obviously really cool seeing him with Novak [Djokovic] here as well. Two great champions and they’re just together, it’s pretty awesome”, she said.

Hours before their mixed doubles match last year, Raducanu had to pull out to focus on her crumbling singles campaign after feeling stiffness in her right wrist. She eventually lost in the fourth round to Lulu Sun.

Meanwhile, Murray’s mother Judy was left surprised by Raducanu’s decision. Later on, she revealed that she was being sarcastic and lashed out at the tournament’s schedule for Raducanu’s withdrawal.

“He’s someone I respect a lot, and I just didn’t want any negative tension in the air, more than anything, because I’m going to see him around. I just didn’t want that. It didn’t feel right, so I texted him and he replied, and it was like a really nice message. So I’m glad I did that and I just hope he doesn’t hate me too much,” Raducanu added.

See More
