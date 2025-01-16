Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open 2025 third round opponent Tomas Machac reveals ‘secret strategy’: ‘I’ll try to…’

Having the experience of defeating Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz last year, Tomas Machac is once against set to face the Serbian ace in a high-stake encounter. The pair will be facing each other in the third round of the 2025 Australian Open. Serbia's Novak Djokovic speaks at a press conference.(AFP)

Machac defeated Sumit Nagal in his opener, winning 6-3 6-1 7-5. Then he defeated Reiley Opelka in the second round. Speaking ahead of the match, Machac said, “I'm not going to reveal my game plan.”

“My strategy is secret and you can never underestimate a legend like Novak. He is one of the best players of all time and must always be respected. I'll try to play in the best possible way and take my chances, then we'll see what happens. I will try to enjoy every moment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Djokovic said after second round win, “He has an incredible dedication to this sport and is giving me a lot of help on a tactical level. He studies the opponents in a very in-depth way and it is great to talk to him during practices and matches. We are getting along very well together.”

Djokovic is currently the World No. 7 and will look to silence his critics and challenge the new generation this year. Last year, he failed to win any Grand Slam, clinching only Paris 2024 gold. He has a record 24 Grand Slam titles, including a record ten AUS Open trophies.

Meanwhile, Machac is currently the No. 1 Czech player, and also won the mixed doubles title at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with Katerina Siniakova. Last year in Melbourne, he beat lucky loser Shintaro Mochizuki and 17th seed Frances Tiafoe, for his first top-20 win.

He beat Djokovic in the 2024 Geneva Open semifinals, to reach his first ATP Tour-level single final. In the final, he lost to Casper Ruud.