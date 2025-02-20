Emma Raducanu speaks out after disturbing incident at Dubai Tennis Championships

British tennis star Emma Raducanu faced a distressing situation during her second-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The 22-year-old became visibly emotional after noticing a man in the crowd exhibiting unsettling behaviour. Struggling to focus, she walked behind the umpire’s chair as security intervened and removed the individual from the stands. Britain's Emma Raducanu faced a distressing situation during her second-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships,(REUTERS)

Raducanu, who was consoled by her opponent Karolina Muchova, eventually resumed play but lost 7-6, 6-4.

Following the incident, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) confirmed that the man had been banned from attending future events. Reports also emerged that Raducanu had received an unsolicited letter from the same person at her hotel the day before the match.

In response to the situation, Raducanu took to Instagram to express gratitude for the support she received, and wrote:

"Thank you for the messages of support. Difficult experience yesterday, but I’ll be okay and proud of how I came back and competed despite what happened at the start of the match. Thank you to Karolina for being a great sport, and best of luck to her for the rest of the tournament."

The WTA has since been in direct contact with Raducanu and her team to ensure her well-being and security going forward.

This is not the first time Raducanu has encountered safety concerns. In 2022, a London court issued a five-year restraining order against a man who had stalked her, including making uninvited visits to her home.

Tennis authorities in the UK have vowed to take extra precautions to protect Raducanu and other players at upcoming events, particularly Wimbledon. A spokesperson for the All England Club emphasised the importance of player safety, revealing that they work closely with security experts and law enforcement to monitor individuals who may pose a risk.

"Ensuring a secure environment for players is a top priority. We are aware of certain individuals who follow players across events, and we work closely with the Metropolitan Police, WTA, ATP and fixated risk management experts to provide necessary protection at all times."

Raducanu’s upcoming schedule includes the Indian Wells and Miami Opens in March, followed by a Billie Jean King Cup tie for Great Britain in April.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) also weighed in on the situation, stressing that such incidents highlight the unique security challenges faced by professional athletes, particularly female players. An LTA representative stated:

"We provide security support for British players and have been in contact with Emma and her team regarding the events in Dubai. Our security measures at UK tournaments are extensive and under constant review. The tours already have strong protocols in place, and we will continue working with law enforcement and security providers to handle these situations effectively."