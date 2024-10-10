'Everything has a beginning and an end': Full text of Rafael Nadal's statement as Spaniard bids farewell to tennis

Rafael Nadal, one of the most iconic figures in tennis history, has officially announced that he will retire from professional tennis after next month’s Davis Cup Finals. The Spanish tennis star, who has captured the hearts of millions around the world, leaves behind a legacy of unparalleled achievements. Rafael Nadal has officially announced that he will retire from professional tennis after next month’s Davis Cup Finals.(Reuters)

While Nadal’s career is filled with incredible highs, the last few years have been challenging for the 38-year-old, who has struggled with recurring injuries. In a heartfelt statement posted on X in Spanish on Thursday, Nadal acknowledged the toll that injuries have taken on his body and performance.

"Hello everyone. I'm here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis," Nadal said.

"The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations.

"It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make.

"But, in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.

"And I think it's the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined," the tennis legend said in the video post.

Though the decision to retire marks the end of an era, Nadal is eager to close his illustrious career on a high. He will represent Spain in the upcoming Davis Cup Finals, giving him one last chance to don his country’s colours before stepping away from the professional circuit. "I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country."

Nadal also added that the Davis Cup would be a fitting conclusion to his career, as one of his earliest and most cherished memories as a professional was winning the Davis Cup final in Seville in 2004. In that historic victory, Spain triumphed over the United States, with Nadal securing a memorable win against Andy Roddick.

Over his illustrious career, Nadal has claimed 22 Grand Slam titles, ranking him second on the men’s all-time list, just behind Novak Djokovic, who holds 24. His dominance on the clay courts of Roland Garros is unmatched, winning 14 French Open titles. Nadal is also one of the few players to have won all four major titles multiple times and has spent 209 weeks as the world’s top-ranked player.

"I feel super lucky for all the things I have been able to experience," he said.

"I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport, my long-time colleagues, especially my great rivals.

"I have spent many hours with them and have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life."