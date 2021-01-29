IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Excitement is rising for Azarenka ahead of Australian Open
FILE PHOTO: Belarus' Victoria Azarenka in action during her first round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Belarus' Victoria Azarenka in action during her first round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic. (REUTERS)
tennis

Excitement is rising for Azarenka ahead of Australian Open

  • Azarenka, who won both her Grand Slams at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, captured her first title since 2016 at the Western & Southern Open in August when Naomi Osaka withdrew from the final with injury.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:26 PM IST

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka is enjoying her career like never before and even spending 14 days in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open has not been enough to dampen her renewed enthusiasm for the game.

Azarenka, who won both her Grand Slams at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, captured her first title since 2016 at the Western & Southern Open in August when Naomi Osaka withdrew from the final with injury.

The Belarusian was then beaten by the Japanese player in the U.S. Open final in September before she reached the Ostrava Open final in October, losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

The 31-year-old, who launched a podcast on mental health this week, said her sudden return to form had not taken her by surprise.

"It wasn't necessarily surprising for me, but I was so grateful that all of the work I'd been doing was paying off," she told Sky Sports.

"Now, it's like ... I want to do this, do that, and let me see how I can get there. The excitement level is rising and rising."

Azarenka's career has been far from plain sailing.

She was hampered by a persistent foot injury in 2014 then had a year-long maternity break in 2016-17. A split with her partner and a custody battle over son Leo that was not settled until 2018 put her career on the back burner.

But those storm clouds are now behind her.

"I can say hands down that I've never enjoyed tennis as much as I am now," she said. "I've never enjoyed my life as much as I have now. I feel like that kid who was a 10-year-old and dreamt about being on the big stages.

"That's priceless for me."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australian open 2021
app
Close
e-paper
FILE PHOTO: Belarus' Victoria Azarenka in action during her first round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Belarus' Victoria Azarenka in action during her first round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic. (REUTERS)
tennis

Excitement is rising for Azarenka ahead of Australian Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • Azarenka, who won both her Grand Slams at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, captured her first title since 2016 at the Western & Southern Open in August when Naomi Osaka withdrew from the final with injury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return during an exhibition tennis event in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, Jan. 29. 2021. (AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return during an exhibition tennis event in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, Jan. 29. 2021. (AP)
tennis

Out then in, Djokovic plays a set in Adelaide exhibition

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Djokovic was scheduled to kick off the "Day at the Drive" event in front of a crowd of 4,000 at Adelaide's Memorial Drive Tennis Club but pulled out minutes before he was due on court and was replaced by Krajinovic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - A Day at the Drive Exhibition - Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide, Australia - January 29, 2021 Serena Williams of the U.S. at a press conference prior to A Day at the Drive exhibition REUTERS/Morgan Sette(REUTERS)
Tennis - A Day at the Drive Exhibition - Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide, Australia - January 29, 2021 Serena Williams of the U.S. at a press conference prior to A Day at the Drive exhibition REUTERS/Morgan Sette(REUTERS)
tennis

Serena takes daughter to zoo before 1st match in Australia

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:29 AM IST
But first things first — after 14 days in quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic regulations in Australia, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion took her daughter to the zoo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dominic Thiem
Dominic Thiem
tennis

It'd be unfair to everyone if Australian Open is cancelled now: Thiem

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Theim remains positive despite the tough circumstances, he said "For me it is still reasonable. It sounds harsh now, but there are only 70 players in quarantine, everyone else in Melbourne can train normally. It would be unfair to everyone else who made the long journey if the tournament were to be cancelled now."
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Melbourne Park as tennis players undergo a mandatory quarantine ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Melbourne Park as tennis players undergo a mandatory quarantine ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia(REUTERS)
tennis

With quarantines almost over, tennis set to start Down Under

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:20 PM IST
The 14-day period of isolation for most players was scheduled to end from late Thursday and early Friday local time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A tennis racket and new tennis ball on a freshly painted tennis court
A tennis racket and new tennis ball on a freshly painted tennis court
tennis

Two Russian tennis players banned for life for match-fixing

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:32 PM IST
The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Alija Merdeeva was found guilty of two counts of match-fixing. Sofia Dmitrieva was found guilty on six counts of match-fixing and was also charged with failing to cooperate with an investigation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Andy Murray(REUTERS)
File photo of Andy Murray(REUTERS)
tennis

Andy Murray enters challenger event in Italy

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Murray is listed to play an indoor tournament in Biella starting February 15, the Italian Tennis Federation said Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohan Bopanna was the first tennis pro to resume training in India, hitting the courts in Bengaluru in June.(Getty Images)
Rohan Bopanna was the first tennis pro to resume training in India, hitting the courts in Bengaluru in June.(Getty Images)
tennis

Trapped in Australian Open 'hard quarantine', Bopanna waiting for 'freedom day'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The 40-year-old was on one of the three flights out of a total of 17 Tennis Australia-arranged chartered planes, that landed in Melbourne with positive cases on board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Finals - The O2, London, Britain - November 21, 2020 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi-final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem REUTERS/Toby Melville(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Finals - The O2, London, Britain - November 21, 2020 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi-final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem REUTERS/Toby Melville(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic is our LeBron but we have to call him out sometimes: Kyrgios

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:40 PM IST
The maverick Australian called the Serbian's ill-fated Adria Tour in June "boneheaded" and described Djokovic as a "tool" last week when he wrote to Australian Open organisers asking for the easing of quarantine conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Leander Paes.(Hindustan Times)
File photo of Leander Paes.(Hindustan Times)
tennis

Paes eyeing French Open comeback in record eighth straight Olympics bid

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Paes eyeing French Open comeback in record eighth straight Olympics bid
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her semi-final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova.(REUTERS)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her semi-final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova.(REUTERS)
tennis

Barty enjoying Australian training 'camp' ahead of Grand Slam

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Having remained in Australia through most of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world number one has avoided the two-week quarantine that nearly 1,000 players and officials are undergoing after landing in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov lose in the quarterfinals.(Getty Images)
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov lose in the quarterfinals.(Getty Images)
tennis

In quarantine, Rohan Bopanna forced to hunt for new doubles partner

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • The doubles world No. 38 faces uncertainty after his original partner, Portugal’s Joao Sousa, pulled out on Saturday night due to the strict quarantine protocols in Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A tennis racket and new tennis ball on a freshly painted tennis court
A tennis racket and new tennis ball on a freshly painted tennis court
tennis

WTA event added for quarantining players in Melbourne

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The new tournament will be staged from Feb. 3-7 and will cater to players who have not been able to train. A total of 72 players remain in hard lockdown after three chartered flights to the Australian Open returned positive Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mario Vilella(Twitter)
Mario Vilella(Twitter)
tennis

Spanish federation apologises to Tennis Australia over player quarantine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:09 PM IST
More than 70 players have been confined to their rooms after some passengers on three charter flights that brought them to Australia tested positive for the new coronavirus. Other players are able to train for up to five hours a day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Qatar Open - Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar - February 28, 2020 Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari(REUTERS)
Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Qatar Open - Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar - February 28, 2020 Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari(REUTERS)
tennis

Barty itching to get started at Australian Open

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Barty reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park for the first time last year before sitting out most of the rest of the season at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP