First time in 21 years of Grand Slam history! Aryana Sabalenka enters US Open semis without hitting a ball

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 US Open without hitting a ball, after her quarter-final opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, was forced to withdraw due to a knee injury. The walkover makes Sabalenka the first woman in over two decades to reach a Grand Slam semi-final in this manner — the last being Fabiola Zuluaga at the 2004 Australian Open. Aryna Sabalenka celebrates(Getty Images via AFP)

With Tuesday's development, Sabalenka joined an exclusive club of women to have received a walkover into a Slam semi-final. Only Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (1992 Australian Open) and Fabiola Zuluaga (2004 Australian Open) had previously achieved the same feat in the Open Era.

Vondrousova, the reigning Wimbledon champion, had looked in ominous form in New York, registering impressive victories over top-10 seeds Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina. However, her campaign ended abruptly during a practice session on Tuesday, when she pulled up in visible distress after hitting a forehand. ESPN cameras captured the 26-year-old Czech in tears as she exited the court.

"I tried my best to take the court today but during the warm-up I felt again my knee," Vondrousova said in a statement. "After consultation with the tournament doctor, I decided not to risk aggravating the injury."

The setback is another harsh blow for Vondrousova, who has battled with injuries throughout her career. She missed last year’s US Open and the 2024 Australian Open due to shoulder problems and was making her return to Flushing Meadows after a two-year absence. Her presence in the last eight had marked a strong resurgence, also making her one of three Czech women to reach the quarter-finals this year.

Sabalenka, who expressed sympathy for her opponent on social media, wrote: "So sorry for Marketa after all she’s been through. She has been playing amazing tennis and I know how badly this must hurt for her."

The Belarusian now prepares for a high-stakes semi-final clash against American Jessica Pegula in what will be a rematch of last year’s US Open final. Sabalenka, the top seed, is chasing her third career Grand Slam title and has looked dominant throughout the tournament.