Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff French Open 2022 women's Final Live Score: Gauff aims to stop indomitable Iga in summit clash

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2022 Women's Singles Final Live Score: 18-year-old Coco Gauff, who is ranked No. 23, will be playing her maiden Grand Slam final but will have a task cut as she will be up against 2020 French Open champion and world No.1 Iga Swiatek, who is presently on a 34-match winning streak across her last five tournament. A win today will not just hand Swiatek her second major at the same court Philippe Chatrier, but also help her equal the longest winning streak in this century in women's singles of 35 victories, earlier recorded by Venus Williams in 2000. The two players have faced each other twice before - last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami - and the Polish won both in straight sets. Can Gauff script the big upset in the summit clash to claim her first or will Swiatek see a fitting end to her winning streak with her elusive second Slam?

