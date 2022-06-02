Home / Sports / Tennis / French Open 2022 Live Score, Bopanna-Middelkoop vs Arevalo-Rojer: Rohan Bopanna eyes elusive finals berth in Paris
French Open 2022 Live Score, Bopanna-Middelkoop vs Arevalo-Rojer: Rohan Bopanna eyes elusive finals berth in Paris

  • French Open 2022 Live Score, Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop vs Marcelo Arevalo and Jean Julien Rojer Men's Doubles Semifinals: Bopanna eyes final berth with partner Middelkoop as they face Arevalo & Rojer in men's doubles semi-final in Paris.
Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop
Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop((Roland Garros/Twitter))
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 03:30 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
French Open 2022 Live Score, Bopanna-Middelkoop vs Arevalo-Rojer: Rohan Bopanna reached his first Grand Slam semifinal in seven years after he and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop beat Lloyd Glasspool and Henri Heliovaara in the men's doubles quarterfinals of the French Open. Bopanna and Middelkoop recorded a 4-6 6-4 7-6 (3) win over the British-Finnish pair on Monday night. In the hard-fought contest, the Indo-Dutch duo put up a stellar display after losing the opening set. Bopanna and Middelkopp won the next two sets and held nerves in the decider to fight back from 3-5 down to take the match to a Super Tie-break. They were again 0-3 behind but won 10 straight points to come up trumps. Bopanna last reached the semifinals of a tennis Major at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships, with Romania's Florin Mergea as his partner. Bopanna and Middelkoop now face 12th seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Roger in the final four.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 02, 2022 03:25 PM IST

    French Open Live Updates Bopanna-Middelkoop vs Arevalo-Rojer

    Bopanna and Middelkoop's never-say-die spirit helped them knock out Mate Pavic and Nikol Mektic where they saved five match points. The Indo-Dutch duo then entered maiden men's doubles SF by winning 10 straight points versus Lloyd Glasspool and Henri Heliovaara. We've got a cracker on the cards!!! Stay tuned... live action starts in a few minutes.

  • Jun 02, 2022 03:20 PM IST

    French Open 2022 Live Bopanna-Middelkoop vs Rojer-Arevalo

    Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Roger are 9/4 on clay this season. Also, J Roger is a two-time major winner in men's doubles.

  • Jun 02, 2022 03:17 PM IST

    French Open 2022 Live: Rohan Bopanna on cusp of huge milestone

    If Bopanna secures the final berth, he will become the first Indian since Leander Paes to reach the men's doubles final at Roland Garros.

  • Jun 02, 2022 03:14 PM IST

    Bopanna-Middelkoop Vs Rojer Arevalo Live Score

    This is not the first time Bopanna has paired up with the Dutch. Back in 2020, they had played the European Open, an indoor hard-court tournament hosted in Antwerp. 

    The pair had reached the final before losing to the pair of John Peers and Michael Venus in straight sets.

  • Jun 02, 2022 03:09 PM IST

    French Open Live Score Bopanna-Middelkoop vs Rojer-Arevalo

    Rohan Bopanna and Middelkoop's performance on clay so far:

    French Open: reached semis

    Rome Masters: lost in round of 16

    Bavarian International: lost in quarterfinal

    Serbia Open: lost in round of 16

  • Jun 02, 2022 03:06 PM IST

    French Open 2022 Live Updates: Bopanna-Middelkoop set sights on final berth

    Together as a pair, Bopanna and Middelkoop have a 6-3 win-loss record on clay this season.

  • Jun 02, 2022 03:04 PM IST

    French Open 2022 Live Bopanna-Middelkoop vs Rojer-Arevalo

    This semi-final run at the Roland Garros has been Matwe Middelkoop's best result at Grand Slam doubles. His previous best was the quarterfinal run in the 2017 US Open and 2021 Australian Open. His previous best at the French Open has been his third-round appearance in 2021.

    His overall French Open win-loss record is 4-5!

  • Jun 02, 2022 02:59 PM IST

    French Open Bopanna-Middelkoop vs Rojer-Arevalo Live Updates

    This is the third time Bopanna has reached the semi-final of a Grand Slam doubles and first at Roland Garros. His previous two semi-final runs were both in Wimbledon in 2013 and 2015. 

    His previous best at the French Open was the quarterfinal round where he reached four times - 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2021. His best-ever performance was reaching the 2010 US Open final.

  • Jun 02, 2022 02:51 PM IST

    French Open Live Score Bopanna-Middelkoop vs Rojer-Arevalo

    The last Indian to win a Grand Slam title is Rohan Bopanna himself. He had claimed the mixed doubles crown with Gabriela Dabrowski at the 2017 French Open. A win in today's SF will get him closer to another piece of silverware.

  • Jun 02, 2022 02:46 PM IST

    French Open Bopanna-Middelkoop vs Rojer-Arevalo Live Updates

    Bopanna and Middelkoop are no stranger to comebacks. They had saved five match points to knock out Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic, the reigning Wimbledon champions, from the Roland Garros in third round.

  • Jun 02, 2022 02:42 PM IST

    French Open 2022 Live Bopanna-Middelkoop vs Rojer-Arevalo

    After a gruelling win in the QF, Bopanna and Middelkoop now face a stiff challenge against 12th seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Roger. 

  • Jun 02, 2022 02:36 PM IST

    French Open 2022 Live Score: Rohan Bopanna eyes elusive spot in final

    Rohan Bopanna last reached the semifinals of a tennis Major at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships when he had teamed up with Romania's Florin Mergea. He had lost the game to Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau. Can he book an elusive spot today in the men's doubles final and script history?

  • Jun 02, 2022 02:33 PM IST

    French Open 2022 Live Bopanna-Middelkoop vs Rojer-Arevalo

    The Indo-Dutch pair eked out a 4-6 6-4 7-6 (3) win over the British-Finnish duo after losing the opening set. Bopanna and Middelkoop won the next two sets before the decider went to a Super Tie-break. Bopanna-Middelkoop were again 0-3 behind but won 10 straight points to come up trumps.

  • Jun 02, 2022 02:32 PM IST

    French Open Bopanna-Middelkoop vs Rojer-Arevalo

    Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop beat Lloyd Glasspool and Henri Heliovaara in a hard-fought contest in the men's doubles QF on Monday night.

  • Jun 02, 2022 02:24 PM IST

    French Open 2022 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of men's doubles SF of French Open 2022 between Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop and Marcelo Arevalo-Jean-Julien Rojer. India's Bopanna is on the cusp of making history, having reached the Grand Slam last four for the first time in seven years. 

    Bopanna last reached the semifinals of a tennis Major at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships when he had teamed up with Romania's Florin Mergea. Stay tuned for live updates!

