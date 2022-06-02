French Open 2022 Live Score, Bopanna-Middelkoop vs Arevalo-Rojer: Rohan Bopanna eyes elusive finals berth in Paris

French Open 2022 Live Score, Bopanna-Middelkoop vs Arevalo-Rojer: Rohan Bopanna reached his first Grand Slam semifinal in seven years after he and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop beat Lloyd Glasspool and Henri Heliovaara in the men's doubles quarterfinals of the French Open. Bopanna and Middelkoop recorded a 4-6 6-4 7-6 (3) win over the British-Finnish pair on Monday night. In the hard-fought contest, the Indo-Dutch duo put up a stellar display after losing the opening set. Bopanna and Middelkopp won the next two sets and held nerves in the decider to fight back from 3-5 down to take the match to a Super Tie-break. They were again 0-3 behind but won 10 straight points to come up trumps. Bopanna last reached the semifinals of a tennis Major at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships, with Romania's Florin Mergea as his partner. Bopanna and Middelkoop now face 12th seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Roger in the final four.

