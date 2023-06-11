Home / Sports / Tennis / French Open 2023 final Live updates: Novak Djokovic one set away from historic title triumph
Live

French Open 2023 final Live updates: Novak Djokovic one set away from historic title triumph

Jun 11, 2023 09:24 PM IST
French Open 2023 final: Novak Djokovic is one set away from a historic title triumph at Roland-Garros. 

French Open 2023 Final Live score: Novak Djokovic is closing on a historic 23rd Grand Slam singles championship in Paris on Sunday as the No. 3-seeded has dominated Casper Ruud in a one-sided French Open final at the iconic Court Philippe Chatrier. The former World No.1 is now one set away from a historic title triumph. The Serbinator has humbled Ruud in the first two sets of the Grand Slam final. Former World No.1 Djokovic became an outright favourite after defending champion and 14-time winner Rafael Nadal opted to withdraw from the French Open. 

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud(REUTERS)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 11, 2023 09:24 PM IST

    French Open 2023 final Live updates: IT AIN'T OVER YET! 

    Casper Ruud's expressions say it all! 

     

  • Jun 11, 2023 09:23 PM IST

    French Open 2023 final Live updates: Djokovic wins second set 6-3!

    Djokovic is on the cusp of a famous win as the former world no.1 is now just 1 set away from winning the French Open 2023 title. He takes the second set 6-3! Total domination from the Djoker, who is keen on achieving numerous landmarks at Roland-Garros. Can the 36-year-old Serb register a straight-set win in the final?

  • Jun 11, 2023 09:21 PM IST

    French Open 2023 final Live updates: A bit on Casper Ruud!

    Ruud is a 24-year-old from Norway who is bidding for his first Slam title. Last season, he was the runner-up to Nadal at the French Open and to Alcaraz at the U.S. Open. Djokovic has won all four previous matchups against Ruud, taking all eight sets they have played against each other.

  • Jun 11, 2023 09:19 PM IST

    French Open 2023 final Live updates: What a win would mean for Djokovic

    By winning Sunday, Djokovic would break a tie with Rafael Nadal, who has 22 Slam trophies — including 14 at Roland Garros — but has been sidelined since January with a hip injury and had surgery during this French Open. The only two people in tennis history with 23 majors or more are Serena Williams, who retired after last season with 23, all during the Open era, and Margaret Court, who won 24, some during the amateur era.

  • Jun 11, 2023 09:18 PM IST

    French Open 2023 final Live updates: What exactly happened?

    The roof was also closed to make for better acoustics in the opening ceremony before the players' warm-up. The retractable roof was first used in the 2020 edition of Roland Garros and that year, as the tournament was played in September and October amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the final was effectively played indoors.

  • Jun 11, 2023 09:17 PM IST

    French Open 2023 final Live updates: Delayed Start!

    The French Open men's final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Norway's Casper Ruud was underway following a minor delay after the roof was initially closed before being re-opened amid uncertainty over the chance of rain in Paris on Sunday.

  • Jun 11, 2023 09:10 PM IST

    French Open 2023 Final Live: Djokovic takes the first set!

    Djokovic comes up with a signature backhand to draw the winner. The former French Open winner has taken the first set 7-6(1). Into the second set we go as the former World No. 1 takes an early lead over Ruud in the French Open final.

novak djokovic

