French Open 2024 draw: Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka on cards; Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina in same half

Defending champion Iga Swiatek could run into four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in the second round of the 2024 French Open tournament which begins from May 26 onwards at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris. The Pole, who is gunning for a record fourth title on Parisian clay, also has reigning US Open winner Coco Gauff in the same half of the draw. Poland's Iga Swiatek poses with her Suzanne Lenglen trophy after winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova (REUTERS)

As per the draw announced on Thursday, Swiatek will begin her title-defending campaign against either a qualifier or a lucky loser, before possibly running into former World No. 1 Osaka, who will face Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti in the opening round.

Two-time Australian Open champion and World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will face Erika Andreeva in the first round, while part of the same half, fourth seed and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will take on Belgium’s Greet Minnen in her opener.

According to the projected quarterfinal line-up, Swiatek could face reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova while Gauff might be up against three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur. On the other hand, Rybakina, who remains the only player to have defeated Swiatek on clay this season, at the Stuttgart Open, could take on seventh-seeded Chinese Qinwen Zheng while Sabalenka could meet eighth-seeded Greek Maria Sakkari.

More to follow...