French Open 2024 draw: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev in blockbuster round-one clash; Djokovic, Alcaraz learn fate

Fourteen-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal is all set to face Alexander Zverev in round one of the 2024 French Open, which begins from May 26 at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris. The tournament could possible be Nadal's final Grand Slam appearance of his career. India's Sumit Nagal, who made the main draw owing to his world ranking of 80, sits in the same quarter while defending champion Novak Djokovic is part of the same half of the draw. Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal ahead of their French Open face off in 2022

The 37-year-old, who holds a sensational 112-3 win-loss record on Parisian clay, arrived at his most successful tournament after a second-round exit in the Italian Open. Nadal currently holds a 7-3 record against Zverev, who won the title in Rome last week. Their last meeting was in the 2022 French Open semifinal, where the world No. 4 was forced to retire due to an ankle injury during the second set of the match.

The winner of the mouth-watering tie will face former World No. 7 David Goffin, who will start against French wild card Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, on the second round, two-time quarter-finalist Holger Rune in the fourth-round opponent, while Daniil Medvedvev, who will face German Dominik Koepfer, will await the winner in the quarters.

Nagal, who put on a record show in the Australian Open earlier this year, will be the first Indian man to feature in the main draw at the Stade Roland Garros since Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019. He will be up against World No.18 Karen Khachanov in round one.

Djokovic, who is yet to win a trophy in 2024, will begin his campaign against French wild card Pierre-Hugues Herbert. The three-time winner in Paris is seeded to meet two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud, who will start against Czech Jakub Mensik, in the quarters.

The Serb is currently participating in Geneva Open with the bid to recapture his best form. Djokovic will be in search of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam career title in Paris while hoping to protect his world No. 1 ranking with Jannik Sinner breathing down his neck.

In the bottom half, reigning Australian Open winner and second seed Sinner will take on Christopher Eubanks, while third seed Carlos Alcaraz will play a qualifier.

The Italian currently has three titles to his name in 2024, but has not competed since Madrid Open owing to an injury. Sinner is seeded to face French wild card Richard Gasquet or Borna Coric in the second round and Cameron Norrie in the third.

Alcaraz, who is also heading into the tournament following an injury layoff, will be aiming for a third major in his career. His best result in the French Open came last year when he made the semis. The Spaniard could face 15th seed Ben Shelton in the fourth round and Madrid champion Andrey Rublev in the quarters.