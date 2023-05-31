French Open: Fifth seed Caroline Garcia makes second round exit after defeat against Anna Blinkova

Fifth seed Caroline Garcia endured a tough second round defeat against Russian Anna Blinkova in the women's singles match on Wednesday. Blinkova won the contest 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. The Russian had earlier knocked Garcia in the same tournament back in 2019.

France's Caroline Garcia reacts after missing a shot against Russia's Anna Blinkova (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Garcia, who is a local talent, had defeated China's Wang Xiyu in the opening round. With Garcia's campaign coming to an early end, the French women are without a seed in the singles' draw while none of the French men were among the top-ranked.

Meanwhile, her opponent Blinkova continues her dominant run in the clay court tournament. She had crushed Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure 6-2, 6-0 in the opening round.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail