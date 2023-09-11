From Djokovic’s 24th title to Shelton’s incredible run, a look at top moments from US Open men’s singles campaign

Tennis fans were deprived of another Grand Slam final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open after Daniil Medvedev outclassed the Spaniard in the semis. Nevertheless, the fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium still managed to witness history. After all, experiencing a player matching Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 major singles titles is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Serbian scaled Mount 24 by sweeping aside Medvedev in the men’s singles final at the Flushing Meadows on Sunday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) and USA's Ben Shelton shake hands after Djokovic's win of the US Open tennis tournament men's singles semi-finals match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (AFP)

Medvedev had beaten Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final but the Serb made no mistake this time. Djokovic required a little over three hours to get the better of his Russian opponent 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3. But it was not only Djokovic who stole the limelight at the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year.

Here we take a look at some other events that made headlines during the men’s singles campaign.

Ben Shelton’s rise

Having made his Grand Slam debut last year, young American talent Ben Shelton enthralled fans at the Flushing Meadows. Shelton, at the age of 20, became the youngest American to reach the semi-finals of the US Open since Michael Chang in 1992. Shelton’s dream of making his maiden major final appearance was shattered after he was defeated by eventual champion Novak Djokovic at the last-four stage. The unseeded American was defeated 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) by Djokovic.

The surprise element

Not many would have predicted Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open journey to end in the semi-finals. Moreover, having beaten Daniil Medvedev in his last two meetings earlier this year, the Spaniard seemed favourite to appear in the US Open final in 2023. But Medvedev had some other plans. Medvedev knew that he would have to play at an 11 out of 10 level to beat Alcaraz and the Russian did that. Medvedev claimed a 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Alcaraz to qualify for the final stage.

What next for Carlos Alcaraz?

Following his US Open semi-final exit, Alcaraz decided not to take part in this month's Davis Cup. Alcaraz is only 20 and he has already two Grand Slam titles to his name. This year’s US Open defeat will certainly offer him a reality check and some crucial learning lessons. The Spaniard appeared to be shaky and indecisive during his battle against Medvedev. But it is just the beginning for him. Alcaraz will have ample time to focus on his drawbacks and make a roaring comeback.

And Novak Djokovic

Djokovic had a chance to avenge his 2021 US Open final defeat and the 36-year-old made no mistake in doing that. Djokovic now holds the record for most major singles tennis championships won by a man. He is also the first player to claim 24 titles in the Open era. Margaret Court had also won a total of 24 titles, but 13 of those came before professionals were a part of the Slam events. But Djokovic does not want to stop here. “I’m going to keep going. I feel good in my own body. I still feel I’ve got the support of my environment, of my team, of my family. Knowing that I play at such a high level still, and I win the biggest tournaments ... I don’t want to leave this sport if I’m still at the top,” the 2023 US Open champion was quoted as s

