Unprecedented 24th Major, equalling Nadal, surpassing Federer: All records Djokovic scripted with historic US Open win

Novak Djokovic on Sunday, in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, cemented his status as the Greatest of all time in tennis history as he beat Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open final to clinch an unprecedented 24th Grand Slam title. Unlike the 2021 final in New York, when Djokovic was chasing to match Rod Laver in becoming the first man since 1969 to script a Calendar Grand Slam, against the eventual champion in Medvedev, the Serb did not allow himself to get burdened by the weight of history as he scripted a 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory. Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023(AP)

"To make the history of this sport is something truly remarkable and special," Djokovic said during the trophy ceremony. "I never imagined that I would be here talking about 24 Slams. I never thought that would be the reality, but the last couple of years I felt I have a chance, I have a shot at history—and why not grab it if it's presented."

A look at all the records Novak Djokovic scripted with historic win in New York…

24 Djokovic tied Margaret Court for most Grand Slam titles won in the history of the sport. However, he remains as the only player ever to claim all 24 Majors in the Open Era, which started in 1968. 13 of Court's overall titles came in the Amateur Era. Djokovic hence went past the legendary Serena Williams to stand atop in the all-time list (men & women).

4 of his 24 Slams have been won at the US Open, 10 at Australian Open, seven at Wimbledon and three in Paris. He now equals John McEnroe and Rafael Nadal's career tally in New York and stands joint second in the all-time Open Era title leaders in US Open with Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer all standing atop with five titles each.

3 Majors have been won by Djokovic in 2023, with the other two wins in Australian Open and French Open while being denied the same in Wimbledon by Carlos Alcaraz. This is the fourth time he has achieved this feat in his career after 2011, 2015 and 2021, making him the only ever player to do so, as he surpassed Federer (2004, 2006, 2007).

36 years and 3 months Djokovic is now the oldest player to lift the coveted US Open title in Open Era, going past Ken Rosewall who won the 1970 edition at the age of 35 years and 10 months.

12 Age is just a number and Djokovic has proven it yet again as he extended his tally for most Grand Slams won after turning 30. He has in fact won 12 of the 22 events, more than 50 per cent, since celebrating his 30th birthday in 2017 and the tally includes - four Australian Opens, four Wimbledons, two each of French Open and US Open. Serena, with 10 such title hauls, stands second. The Serb hence has as many title wins in his 20s (12-9) as in his 30s.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON