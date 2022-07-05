'He is flying!' Novak Djokovic pulls off an incredible winner in quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner - Watch

Defending champion Novak Djokovic needed something special on Tuesday night to deny Jannik Sinner a shot at a shock victory on Centre Court and snap both his unbeaten run and an opportunity at a Grand Slam title in 2022. Sinner had gone two sets up in the quarterfinal tie in Wimbledon and in a moment of magic, en route to his stunning come-from-behind win, Djokovic pulled off a sensational winner.

Djokovic stood a set away from losing his first ever match at Wimbledon since 2017, a run that includes three straight titles between 2018 and 2021. But the six-time champion at the SW19 put on a valiant fight against the 20-year-old to script a 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2.

En route, during the seventh game of the final set, Djokovic pulled off a stunning winner as she slid and then split to hit the return and as he lay on the ground he spread his arms, to which the commentator on air claimed, "he is flying".

With the win, Djokovic now improved his record to 10-1 in five-setter matches at the Wimbledon while it was his seventh win in his Grand Slam career from two sets down, three of which happened at the SW19. Djokovic now awaits the winner of David Goffin and Britain's Cameron Norrie for his semi-final match on Thursday.

“Huge congratulations for a big fight from Jannik. I’m sure there are going to be a lot of opportunities for him on the big stage. He’s got plenty of time and I wish him the best of luck for the rest of the year,” Djokovic said.

“He was the better player for two sets, but I went out and had a refreshment, a pep talk in the mirror – it’s actually true! Sometimes when not much is happening positively, and the other guy is dominating, these things are necessary. A little break to recuperate and re-gather the thoughts.

“I was fortunate to start the third set very well. That gave me confidence and I saw a little bit of doubt in his game and movement. I guess experience helped me deal with the pressure.”

