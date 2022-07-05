Novak Djokovic equals spectacular Grand Slam record with quarterfinal win in Wimbledon 2022

It was an unlikely start for defending champion Novak Djokovic in his quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner on Centre Court on Tuesday as he lost his first two matches. But just when it felt that that an epochal shift would be witnessed at the SW19, Djokovic scripted a stunning come-from-behind win to beat the 20-year-old Italian and reach the semi-finals in Wimbledon. With the impressive win, Djokovic scripted a spectacular Grand Slam record.

It was Djokovic's 84 Grand Slam main draw win in Wimbledon as he equalled the legendary Jimmy Connors to take the second spot in the all-time list. The two now stand behind eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, who has won 105 matches at the SW19.

Overall, it is his 26th straight win in Wimbledon, a record that goes back to 2018. And en route, he has already bagged three consecutive titles, now standing two victories away from his fourth and seventh Wimbledon title. Overall, it is the fourth longest winning streak in Wimbledon history after Bjorn Borg (41), Federer (40) and Pete Sampras (31).

Djokovic has now reached his 11th Wimbledon semi-final. He has never lost a semifinal in Wimbledon since 2013 and overall has a 7-3 record in the penultimate round of the competition.

Talking about the match, Sinner perfectly targeted Djokovic's serve, breaking it four times en route to his early lead by two sets but the defending champion bounced back in spectacular fashion to wrap up the quarterfinal tie three-hour, 35-minute, wining 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 against the youngster.

Djokovic now awaits the winner between Cameron Norrie or David Goffin for his semi-final match in Thursday.

