‘He wanted to kill me’: Boris Becker breaks down in TV interview while narrating life-threatening moment in UK jail

Making his first public appearance after being released from prison this month, tennis legend Boris Becker made some ugly revelations describing his life behind the bars. Becker, who served jail time for eight months in UK and then deported to Germany, revealed he was threatened for life on two occasions, while guards “did nothing”.

In an interview with German broadcaster Sat.1, Becker narrated his frightful experience, during which he broke down to tears.

Providing details, Becker noted that an “extremely dangerous” prisoner, whom he called “John” left him terrorised with constant threat to extort money. The prisoner was serving a 25-year sentence for multiple murders and Becker claimed that he “wanted my money and wanted to kill me”.

In the second instance, a prisoner called Ike had cornered Becker, following which he yelled for help and was rescued by fellow inmates.

“And then the next day Ike asked if I would accept his apology,” Becker said in the interview. “I could have rejected it.

“I encountered him in the laundry. He threw himself down to the ground and begged me for forgiveness. I raised him to his feet and hugged him.”

Becker, who was by then emotional while sharing his ordeal, added: “And I told him that I had great respect for him.”

Becker stated that the prison governor had denied German football manager, Jürgen Klopp, who is currently in charge of Liverpool, from visiting him due to safety concern.

Becker also mentioned that his health took hit while serving prison and was forced to rely on a close-knit group of other prisoners, whom he called his “blood brothers”, for protection.

Becker said he couldn't speak to his mother or relatives living outside UK, including his children. The German ambassador then intervened and Becker was the provided with an international phone card.

Becker was found guilty in April on four charges of concealing £2.5million worth of assets from his creditors. The 55-year-old was sentenced to two-and-a-half years but was released from prison even before he could complete a year.

