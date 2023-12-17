‘Heading to Riyadh on December 27’: Excited Carlos Alcaraz gears up for exhibition match against Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz is set to take on world no. 1 Novak Djokovic in an upcoming exhibition match, in Riyadh on December 27, as part of the Riyadh Season festival. The match will serve as preparation for the upcoming Australian Open, which will be the first Grand Slam for 2024. Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz pose for a photo.(AP)

Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka will also feature in that exhibition match. Their match is scheduled for December 26.

Gearing up for the match, the young Spaniard took to X, formerly known as Twitter, said, “Heading to Riyadh on December 27 for my match against @DjokerNole! @RiyadhSeason.”

A win for both players in Riyadh will be crucial and will be a litmus test for their Australian Ope title challenge, which will also feature Rafael Nadal. The veteran Spaniard is making his comeback at the Brisbane International. Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced each other five times through their careers so far. They first met in 2022, at the Madrid Masters, and the other four matches took place this year, at the French Open, Wimbledon, Cincinnati Masters and the ATP Finals. The Serbian came out on top thrice and Alcaraz won twice.

Alcaraz sealed a comeback 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5) win against Novak Djokovic to seal a spot in the 2022 Madrid Open. Then in the 2023 French Open semi-final, Djokovic beat Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Then in the final, he beat Casper Ruud to get his 23rd Grand Slam trophy.

At the Wimbledon final this year, the Serb was looking to get his 24th grand Slam title, but Alcaraz beat him in the final, winning 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Then, Djokovic defeated Alcaraz to win the 2023 Cincinnati Masters, claiming a 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) victory. In their last tour-level meeting in 2023, they met at the AP Finals semifinal, where Djokovic won 6-3 6-2.