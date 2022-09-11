‘I don’t like Iga Swiatek very much’: Ons Jabeur jokes after defeat in US Open 2022 women’s singles final

Failing to win her first Grand Slam title, Ons Jabeur joked that she didn't like Iga Swiatek, who defeated her 6-2, 7(7)-6(5) in the women's singles final of the ongoing US Open 2022, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. Speaking after her defeat, Jabeur said, "I want to thank the crowd for cheering me up. I really tried, but Iga didn’t make it easy for me. She deserved to win today. I don’t like you very much right now (laughs) but it’s okay."

"I know that I am going to keep working hard and get that title sometime soon."

After the match, Jabeur also revealed that she felt more nervous for the US Open final, than for the Wimbledon final, where she lost to Elena Rybakina in three sets in July. After becoming the first woman since Serena Williams to reach the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals in the same year since 2019, she worked on trying to keep herself calm, so couldn't question her preparation. She wasn't even particularly disappointed with her execution.

“To be honest with you, I have nothing to regret because I did everything possible,” Jabeur said. She has now climbed to second spot in the WTA rankings.

Meanwhile, after her win, Swiatek said, "It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, for sure. It’s also like a confirmation for me that the sky's the limit. I’m proud. Also surprised little bit."

"I feel like on court, I can just do my job. I’m happy about it, that I kind of can make these doubts go away."

(With AP Inputs)

