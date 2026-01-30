‘I hope I have enough gas’: Novak Djokovic on going toe-to-toe with Carlos Alcaraz in Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic defeated defending champion Jannik Sinner to set up a blockbuster Australian Open final showdown against Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard, whose semifinal clash was before the Serbian's, survived a five-set match against Alexander Zverev.

Speaking after his win against Sinner, Djokovic said, "Yes, I saw Carlos after the match. He told me I'm sorry to delay the start of your match. I told him, I'm an old man. I need to go earlier to sleep, so I'm looking forward to see him in a few days."

Also Read: Novak Djokovic defies age to oust defending champion Jannik Sinner, sets up Australian Open final vs Carlos Alcaraz Djokovic had to rely on his experience and kept his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title alive, defeating Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic was extremely emotional after his match, which lasted four hours, nine minutes. "I'm lost for words right now, to be honest. It feels surreal," he said.

"I have tremendous respect for him, he pushed me to the limit. The level of intensity, and I guess the quality of tennis, was extremely high, and I knew that was the only way for me to have a chance to win tonight."

The win against Sinner sent Djokovic to his 39th Grand Slam final, and he also became the oldest man in the Open era to reach the final in Melbourne, where he has already won 10 times.

It will also be his first final since Wimbledon 2024. The Serbian has been trying to overtake Margaret Court and get a landmark 25th major since his last title at the 2023 US Open.