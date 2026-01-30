Novak Djokovic defies age to oust defending champion Jannik Sinner, sets up Australian Open final vs Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic showed remarkable resilience to defeat Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles semi-final of the 2026 Australian Open, setting up a title clash with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. At 38, Djokovic defied expectations against the younger Sinner, standing firm in a thrilling five-set battle at Rod Laver Arena. The Serbian star, already a ten-time Australian Open champion, overcame the defending champion with scores of 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. His victory keeps his quest for his 11th title Down Under and 25th grand slam overall alive.

Djokovic, soon to turn 39 in May, proved age is no barrier as he delivered a performance for the ages against the 24-year-old Sinner in the semi-final. The Serbian maestro dragged the match to a fifth set, displaying the resilience, determination, and skill that have defined his career. Sinner, in top form, pushed Djokovic to his limits, challenging one of the greatest players the game has ever seen on a court where Djokovic has often excelled. Despite the generational gap, Djokovic’s fighting spirit and experience shone through, reminding fans of his enduring class and why he remains a formidable presence at the highest level with

Semifinal for ages Sinner started strong, taking the first set 6-3, but Djokovic responded emphatically in the second, leveling the match with the same score. The Italian regained control in the third set, finding his rhythm to edge it 6-4 and take a 2-1 lead. However, Djokovic showed why he is one of the game’s greats, refusing to let momentum slip. In a gripping fourth set, the battle swung back and forth, with both players exchanging brilliant shots. Ultimately, Djokovic held his nerve, playing with precision and composure to win the set 6-4, forcing the semi-final into a decisive fifth set and demonstrating his trademark resilience and fighting spirit.

The final set was fiercely contested, with Sinner giving everything until the last point. In the end, Djokovic’s experience and composure shone through, allowing him to clinch the set 6-4 and secure his place in the final.

Djokovic is into his 11th Australian Open final after ending his streak of semifinal exits at four consecutive majors. Alcaraz is into his first title match at Melbourne Park, and aiming to be the youngest man ever to complete a career Grand Slam.

The former world number one is the undisputed king of Melbourne Park, having won 10 titles there.

But he admitted he was very lucky after reaching the semi-finals and acknowledged he was the underdog against Sinner.