India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024: Schedule, order of play and live streaming details of World Group I play-off tie

The Indian tennis team are all set to kick off their historic campaign in Pakistan where the side will take on the hosts Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off on February 3 and 4 at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. This is India's first-ever visit to Pakistan for a Davis Cup face-off since 1964. India qualified for the World Group 1 play-offs following their 4-1 win against Morocco at home last year in September. If India can beat Pakistan over the course of the next two days, they will be through World Group I, with the matches scheduled for September this year. India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024: Schedule, order of play and live streaming

The tie will, however, not feature Australian Open heroes Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal. India's singles challenge will hence be lead by Ramkumar Ramanathan, ranked 461 in the world, while Sriram Balaji will play the other singles tie. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni will pair up for the doubles match. Meanwhile, India coach Zeeshan Ali will also act as the non-playing captain owing to Rohit Rajpal unavailability for the match due to personal reasons.

When will India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off take place?

India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off will take place on February 3 and 4 at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.

What is the squad for India and Pakistan for Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off?

India: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Nikki K Poonacha | Captain / Coach: Zeeshan Ali.

Pakistan: Muzammil Murtaza, Aqeel Khan, Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, Barkatullah, Muhammad Shoaib | Captain: Muhammad Abid

Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off: India vs Pakistan schedule and order of play (all in IST)

February 3, Saturday

First singles – Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) vs Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (Pakistan) - 11:30 AM onwards

Second singles – Sriram Balaji (India) vs Aqeel Khan (Pakistan) - after first singles match

February 4, Sunday

Doubles- Yuki Bhambri/Sakesh Myneni (India) vs Muzammil Murtaza\Barkatullah (Pakistan) - 11:30 AM

Reverse singles – Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) vs Aqeel Khan (Pakistan) - starts after the doubles match.

Reverse singles – Sriram Balaji (India) vs Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (Pakistan) - starts after first reverse singles match.

Why Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal are not part of India's Davis Cup team for match against Pakistan?

The 2024 Australian Open men's doubles champion Rohan Bopanna will not be part of the match against Pakistan, having ended his Davis Cup career last September in India's 4-1 win against Morocco in Lucknow in the World Group II tie. Partnering Yuki Bhambri in his final match, the pair beat scripted a 6-2 6-1 win over Elliot Benchetrit and Younes Lalami Laaroussi in one hour and 11 minutes at the Mini Stadium. The win had helped India qualify for World Group I play-offs.

Sumit Nagal, who scripted a historic round-one win in men's singles in Australian Open 2024 last month, and is India's highest-ranked player, opted out of the contest along with Sasi Kumar Mukund, a move that baffled All India Tennis Association, although the exact reason behind their unavailability have not been conveyed.

Both were part of the match against Morocco last September. Nagal had won both his singles contests, while Mukund was forced to retire in the opening tie.

How to watch India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off live on television in India?

India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off will be not be aired live on any TV channels in India.

Where will the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off be available in India?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off will be available on Tennis Channel, and can be seen throughout India on Samsung TV+.