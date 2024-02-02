Rohan Bopanna meets Narendra Modi after Australian Open triumph, presents special gift to Indian Prime Minister

Rohan Bopanna scripted history at the recently concluded Australian Open, clinching the men's doubles title with partner Matthew Ebden at the Rod Laver Arena. Bopanna and Edben beat Italy's Simone Boleli, Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (7-0), 7-5 in the final. During the course of the Grand Slam event, Bopanna also became World No. 1 for the first time, at 43-years-old. Rohan Bopanna meets Narendra Modi.

After his triumph, Bopanna met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the tennis star's joy knew no bounds. Taking to Twitter, he shared photos with Modi and captioned it as, “I had the privilege to meet our honourable Prime Minister Modi ji today. This acknowledgement is very humbling & it was my honour to present the very racket that led me to become World no. 1 and the AO grand slam champion. Your grace has left me inspired & encouraged.”

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Bopanna also gifted Modi the racket which saw him become World No. 1 and men's doubles champion in Melbourne. The racket had Bopanna's autograph too.

Bopanna also became the oldest-player to ever win a Grand Slam title after his victory in the final. He beat the record of Jean-Julien Rojer, who lifted the French Open men's doubles trophy in 2022 with Marcelo Arevola at the age of 40. It was also Bopanna and Ebden's maiden title together.

They lost in the US Open final last year. This was Bopanna's first Grand Slam doubles triumph after 60 attempts -- another record. The India great's only previous Grand Slam win was at the 2017 French Open in mixed doubles, with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski.

Bopanna became World No. 1 after his quarter-final victory at the Australian Open. In 16 previous appearances at the Grand Slam event, his best was third round appearances, which he managed six times, the last in 2018. He had since been knocked out in opening rounds, including with Ebden in 2023.