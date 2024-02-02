Ready for Doha? Rafael Nadal gives massive fitness update ahead of second comeback in 2024 - Watch

Rafael Nadal's 2024 comeback faced an early stutter as the Spaniard sustained a micro muscle tear during the Brisbane International in January. It was his first tournament, following a lengthy layoff. Rafael Nadal speaks during a press conference.(AFP)

The former world no. 1 will once again be back in action at the ATP 250 event in Doha in late February. The 37-year-old also took to social media to give his fans a massive update, uploading a video of him practicing on court.

In the video, Nadal can be seen in good fitness, filled with energy and enthusiasm coupled with strong forehands and also few backhands. Here is the video:

Nadal spent a year sidelined before the Brisbane International, and was expected to challenge for the title at the Australian Open, which saw Jannik Sinner win the men's single trophy.

During his first comeback in Brisbane, Nadal started off with two wins, followed by an injury and defeat to Jordan Thompson. Despite the setback, he revealed that it wasn't in the same place as his previous injury.

2024 could also be Nadal's swansong year in competitive tennis. In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Nadal said in December that there are chances of it being his final year.

"It is a reality, there are many chances that it will be my last year without any doubt. There are chances that it may only be half a year, there are possibilities it may be a full year, that we may not be able to reach all that.. these are things right now I do not have the capacity to be able to answer, this is the truth," he said.

Having missed the Australian Open, Nadal still has the chance to challenge for the three other Grand Slam titles; Wimbledon, French Open and US Open. Wimbledon is scheduled to begin on July 1 and French Open will start on May 26. Meanwhile, the US Open has a start date of August 26.