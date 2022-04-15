Home / Sports / Tennis / India win first match in Billie Jean King Cup
tennis

India win first match in Billie Jean King Cup

Rutuja Bhosale handed India a 1-0 lead when she beat Beatrice Gumulya 6-4 6-1 in one hour 23 minutes.
Rutuja Bhosale(Indian Tennis Daily)
Rutuja Bhosale(Indian Tennis Daily)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 01:34 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

India won its first match of the tournament when it took an unassailable 2-0 lead against Indonesia on Thursday at the Billie Jean King Cup after losing the opener to China.

Rutuja Bhosale handed India a 1-0 lead when she beat Beatrice Gumulya 6-4 6-1 in one hour 23 minutes.

Ankita Raina then sealed the match for the team as she beat Aldila Sutjiadi 6-1 6-2 in just 52 minutes.

India had lost to China 0-3 on Wednesday in the Asia/Oceania Group I match.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
billie jean king
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out