Home / Sports / Tennis / India's Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan progress in Tata Open Maharashtra qualifiers; Prajnesh goes down fighting

India's Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan progress in Tata Open Maharashtra qualifiers; Prajnesh goes down fighting

tennis
Published on Dec 31, 2022 07:57 PM IST

Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan were among the five Indian players who part of the first-round qualifiers at the Tata Open Maharashtra.

Yuki Bhambri; Ramkumar Ramanathan(Twitter/@,MaharashtraOpen)
Yuki Bhambri; Ramkumar Ramanathan(Twitter/@,MaharashtraOpen)
ByAratrick Mondal, Pune

Five Indians were part of the first round qualifiers at the 5th Tata Open Maharashtra on Saturday at Pune's Balewadi Stadium - three, including Prajnesh Gunneswaran, went down fighting, while two progressed to the second round, standing a win away from making a main draw appearance.

Prajnesh, who was the only Indian to reach the pre-quarters in the 2020 edition, returned to Pune to make his fifth appearance at the Tata Open. But his tournament was cut short by 159th-ranked Maximilian Marterer from Germany in a three-setter.

After being broken early in the opening set, the 348th-ranked Indian trailed 0-3 before making a stunning comeback to reach the set point in the tie-breaker. However, with Marterer raising his level at the crunch moment, the German negated the threat to win the first set 7-6 (8-6).

The 33-year-old remained resilient as he broke the German early in the second set and won it 6-3 to force a deciding third, where he played catch-up until 6-5 before Marterer broke his serve in the game that mattered the most to win the match 7-6, 3-6, 7-5.

ALSO READ: 'Special' Tata Open Maharashtra awaits fans at Pune's Balewadi Stadium, assures Tournament Director Prashant Sutar

Ramkumar, a former quarter-finalist at Tata Open, made a nervy start against 175-ranked Otto Virtanen. With two double faults and allowing his Finnish opponent to capitalise on his second serve, Ramkumar was broken thrice in the opening set, which he lost 2-6. But the 435-ranked Indian put on a stunning show in the final two sets, rectifying his errors and bringing in more net play, to outlast Virtanen. He eventually won 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the final qualifying round where he will face Italy's Mattia Bellucci, who beat Vladyslav Orlov in the qualifiers on Saturday.

Unlike Ramkumar, Yuki enjoyed a comfortable win. He was slated to play against Germany's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, but following the latter's withdrawal, he went up against Diego Hidalgo of Ecuador, whom he beat 6-2, 6-2. He will face Sweden's Elias Ymer, who received a walkover in his match against Miljan Zekić, in the final qualifying round on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Rawat, who replaced Christopher Eubanks in the qualifying draw on Saturday, lost 1-6, 7-5, 1-6 against Zdeněk Kolář, and Aditya Vishal Balsekar went down in straight sets, 3-6, 0-6, against Flavio Cobolli.

The main draw matches for Tata Open Maharashtra will begin from January 2 onwards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tata open yuki bhambri ramkumar ramanathan prajnesh gunneswaran + 2 more
tata open yuki bhambri ramkumar ramanathan prajnesh gunneswaran + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out