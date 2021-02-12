IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Is hard quarantine at the Australian Open responsible for string of upsets?
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021 Belarus' Victoria Azarenka reacts during her first round match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. (REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021 Belarus' Victoria Azarenka reacts during her first round match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. (REUTERS)
tennis

Is hard quarantine at the Australian Open responsible for string of upsets?

  • Over the course of the first two rounds, two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, 2019 US open winner Bianca Andreescu, thrice Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, have all been sent packing.
READ FULL STORY
By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:43 PM IST

Upsets in the early rounds of a Grand Slam, especially in the women’s draw, aren’t an uncommon sight. What is common at this Australian Open, however, is a bunch of players biting the dust while feeling weary after being in a fortnight-long strict quarantine in Melbourne.

Over the course of the first two rounds, two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, 2019 US open winner Bianca Andreescu, thrice Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, 17th seed Elena Rybakina, 20th seed Maria Sakkari and 24th seed Alison Riske have all been sent packing after staying in their rooms for 14 days and being allowed freedom only a week prior to the start of the Grand Slam.

Among the men, 2014 US Open finalist Kei Nishikori, along with experienced pros Benoit Paire, Vasek Pospisil and Tennys Sandgren were defeated in the opening round after being in hard quarantine. And while their results can’t quite be termed “upsets”, they did put their sluggish show down to the hard quarantine.

India’s No. 1 Rohan Bopanna was part of the 72 players forced into complete isolation for two weeks after a few passengers in three chartered flights tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing in Melbourne last month. The 38th-ranked Indian, who paired up with world No. 48 Ben McLachlan of Japan, also lost in the first round of the men’s doubles. The experienced doubles pros were defeated in straight sets by Korean wild cards Nam Ji-sung and Min-Kyu Song on Wednesday.

The 72 players in isolation were not allowed to leave their rooms for two weeks, while other players were allowed five hours of training a day during the same fortnight.

Bopanna had to be in his room from the night of January 14 to the midnight of January 30, before playing in the ATP warm-up tournament on February 2. After one competitive match that followed the isolation period, a “rusty” Bopanna entered into the season-opening Grand Slam.

“After about 15-16 days of not even hitting a tennis ball to then suddenly coming to one of the biggest events, it’s not easy,” Bopanna said over the phone from Melbourne after his men’s doubles loss. “It’s not ideal preparation, especially after having a good off-season and then flying in and just sitting in a room. You lose a lot of strength, a lot of muscle.”

The other exiting players have spoken on similar lines about the after-effects of the hard quarantine. Azarenka, the 2020 US Open finalist who appeared to have breathing issues during her straight-sets first round defeat against Australian Open debutant Jessica Pegula, said the lack of "fresh air" during the period was most challenging.

Kerber said had she been aware of the possibility of going two weeks without hitting a ball in quarantine, she would've thought twice about coming to Melbourne. "You feel it, especially if you play a real match where it counts and you play the first match in a Grand Slam against an opponent who doesn't stay in the hard lockdown," the 2016 Australian Open winner said in a press conference after her loss to Bernarda Pera in the opening round.

America’s Sandgren—who lost to Aussie Alex de Minaur in the first round after taking Roger Federer to five sets in the quarter-finals last year—revealed blisters on his hands after resuming training post quarantine, adding that he had to take a couple of days off after his first hit because of a sore body. Spaniard Paula Badosa, who had her quarantine period extended after she tested Covid positive herself, said her body was "hurting" during her three-set defeat in the first round.

Bopanna compared their quarantine situation to an off-season. Except, while after an off-season players gradually build into the new season physically as well as with their game, in Melbourne they needed to be at their optimum immediately.

“You had to straightaway go in and play at a 100 per cent. That’s not easy. You can’t really say, ‘OK I have a Grand Slam in one week, let me go all out’. You can’t try to do that, because then your body will be at risk too,” the 40-year-old Bopanna said.

“And then when you play a match, your mind might still be tuned in but your strokes are not tuned to tennis as yet. The timing, hand-eye coordination—all that takes some match practice and training to get into the groove. That sometimes makes a difference on a big point or a big moment in the match, having not played much and then suddenly playing at that level,” he added.

A few players though made a smoother transition from hitting balls against walls and windows to hitting them on court. American Ann Li, 20, reached the final of the WTA warm-up Grampians Trophy last week as well as the third round of the Australian Open, going down to the in-form Aryna Sabalenka on Friday. Romania's Sorana Cirstea stunned ninth seed Petra Kvitova in the second round before losing in the third on Friday, but admitted she didn’t expect her body to respond as well as it did. “I was one of the few in hard quarantine. So right now playing (for) two hours in 30 degrees, it takes a bit more out of me than normal,” Cirstea said on court after beating Kvitova.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australian open 2021
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021 Belarus' Victoria Azarenka reacts during her first round match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. (REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021 Belarus' Victoria Azarenka reacts during her first round match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. (REUTERS)
tennis

Is hard quarantine at the Australian Open responsible for string of upsets?

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:43 PM IST
  • Over the course of the first two rounds, two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, 2019 US open winner Bianca Andreescu, thrice Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, have all been sent packing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his third round match against Taylor Fritz of the US(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his third round match against Taylor Fritz of the US(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic says he has torn muscle after Australian Open win

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:35 PM IST
  • The No. 1-ranked Djokovic said he might not be able to play his next match, scheduled for Sunday against Milos Raonic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security usher spectators from Rod Laver Arena during the third round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and United States' Talyor Fritz at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, will begin its third lockdown on midnight Friday due to a rapidly spreading COVID-19 cluster centered on hotel quarantine.(AP)
Security usher spectators from Rod Laver Arena during the third round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and United States' Talyor Fritz at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, will begin its third lockdown on midnight Friday due to a rapidly spreading COVID-19 cluster centered on hotel quarantine.(AP)
tennis

Djokovic match paused as booing fans told to go

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Fans booed when they were told over the stadium loudspeakers to leave because they needed to be home by midnight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nick Kyrgios, left, congratulates Austria's Dominic Thiem for winning their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios, left, congratulates Austria's Dominic Thiem for winning their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP)
tennis

Thiem halts The Nick Kyrgios Experience at Australian Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Not surprisingly, the talented and tempestuous Kyrgios was decidedly less amused after his level of play dipped, resulting in a tossed racket, his customary sort of back-and-forth with the chair umpire, a couple of warnings that resulted in a point penalty — and a hard-to-swallow loss to Thiem by a score of 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his second round match against Michael Mmoh of the U.S.(REUTERS)
Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his second round match against Michael Mmoh of the U.S.(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: No fans as Nadal, 3 U.S. women eye 4th round

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Rafael Nadal continues his attempt for a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he takes on Cameron Norrie, while three American women will attempt to join Serena Williams in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her second round match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova.(REUTERS)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her second round match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova.(REUTERS)
tennis

Barty withdraws from doubles amid concern over thigh injury

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Barty played with her left thigh heavily strapped in her second round win over fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova but downplayed the injury on Thursday, saying she was "fit as a fiddle."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(AP)
Representational image.(AP)
tennis

No crowds, but Australian Open will continue during lockdown

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday announced a five-day, state-wide lockdown starting a minute before midnight local time, imposing new restrictions that restrict residents to their homes except for work, to shop for essential supplies, care or caregiving, and limited exercise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States' Serena Williams makes a forehand return to Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their third round match .(AP)
United States' Serena Williams makes a forehand return to Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their third round match .(AP)
tennis

Williams advances in Australia; fans to be banned for 5 days

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:40 AM IST
Williams overcame erratic strokes and two set points to beat Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (5), 6-2 Friday and advance to the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spectators watch the third round match between United States' Serena Williams and Russia's Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
Spectators watch the third round match between United States' Serena Williams and Russia's Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
tennis

No crowds, but Australian Open will continue during lockdown

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:24 AM IST
  • Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday announced a five-day, state-wide lockdown starting a minute before midnight local time, imposing new restrictions that restrict residents to their homes except for work, to shop for essential supplies, care or caregiving, and limited exercise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
France's Ugo Humbert waits as a video replay is shown behind him during his second round match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, (AP)
France's Ugo Humbert waits as a video replay is shown behind him during his second round match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, (AP)
tennis

Hawk-eyed humans make way for Hawk-Eye tech

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:40 AM IST
  • Melbourne is showing the way, replacing an entire aerie of hawk-eyed humans with Hawk-Eye technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Raina(Twitter)
Ankita Raina(Twitter)
tennis

‘That can’t be taken away’: Raina on her debut Grand Slam experience after loss

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:37 PM IST
28-year-old Ankita Raina’s objective from the rather unexpected doubles outing was to cherish her first taste of a Grand Slam main draw match after nine attempts at qualifying in singles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his second-round match against Michael Mmoh(REUTERS)
Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his second-round match against Michael Mmoh(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Nadal beats Mmoh in straight sets in Melbourne

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:50 PM IST
The 20-time major champion completed the match against the 177th-ranked Mmoh in 1 hour, 47 minutes and said it was a “positive evening for me.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States' Sofia Kenin makes a backhand return to Estonia's Kaia Kanepi during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
United States' Sofia Kenin makes a backhand return to Estonia's Kaia Kanepi during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
tennis

Feeling pressure: 2020 champ Kenin loses at Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:09 PM IST
  • Kenin was right to be worried. And, with Kanepi at her best, this one was over quickly. Delivering 10 aces, Kanepi powered her way past the fourth-seeded Kenin, overwhelming the 2020 champion 6-3, 6-2 in only 64 minutes on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2021 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her second round match against Cori Gauff of the US(REUTERS)
Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2021 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her second round match against Cori Gauff of the US(REUTERS)
tennis

Svitolina beats Gauff in 2nd round in Australian Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Gauff failed to find a way past the steely Svitolina, who converted two out of her three break point opportunities against the big-hitting world number 48 to seal the fate of the match in their first meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning his second-round match against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis(REUTERS)
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning his second-round match against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Tsitsipas fends off Kokkinakis in 2nd round

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Tsitsipas has a big following within Melbourne’s large Greek community but he was playing an Aussie for the first time at the Australian Open and had to contend with having shared support in the crowd.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP