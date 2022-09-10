‘It was impossible’: Rafael Nadal explains why he once declined to meet Queen Elizabeth II

A meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, is something that many athletes would not dare turn down. But when you're the great Rafael Nadal, you might. Winner of a record 22 grand slam titles, the Spaniard once turned down an invitation to meet the queen, who passed away on Thursday.

It all happened in the 2010 Wimbledon Championships when Her Majesty visited the All England Club. When offered the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the Queen, Nadal declined the invitation citing his practice session before his second-round encounter against Dutch tennis player Robin Haase. The 36-year old had justified his decision of skipping the meeting as he knew his match would be a tough one.

“I knew it was going to be a very difficult match. I had to practice around then, so it was impossible for me [to meet the Queen]. I have my routines. Before the match, it is very difficult when you don't know when you're going to play. For me it was disappointing. I was excited to meet her but it was a very important match for me too,” Nadal had explained his stance then.

Two-time Wimbledon champion had expected the Queen to stay for his match but she had left after watching British tennis player Andy Murray's triumph in his second-round clash.

“I thought the Queen was going to be at my match and I would love to have the chance to meet her after the match. But it wasn't possible because I think the Queen left before,” the Spaniard had said at the time.

The 36-year old had eventually won his match against Haase 5-7, 6-2, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 and also lifted his second Wimbledon title that year.

Nadal took to Twitter to express his condolences to the Royal family on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

My most respectful, sincere and deepest condolences to the Royal Family of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to the British people for the pass of Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 9, 2022

