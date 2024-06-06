Italy's Jasmine Paolini sets French Open 2024 final clash with Iga Swiatek after win over Mirra Andreeva in semi-finals

Hours after World No.1 Iga Swiatek sealed her spot in the third successive French Open final on Thursday, Italy’s Jasmine Paolini outclassed Russian sensation Mirra Andreeva in the semi-finals to set a blockbuster showdown clash with the top seed at the Roland Garros. Italy's Paolini upstaged the 17-year-old Russian 6-3, 6-1 to enter the final of the French Open 2024. Paolini has entered her first Grand Slam final at the age of 28. Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates as she won her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Mirra Andreeva(AP)

Before her win over Andreeva, Paolini struggled to cross the second round of a major tournament this season. Paolini is the first Italian player to enter the summit clash of the Paris event after doubles partner Sara Errani in 2012. Paolini suffered a defeat at the hands of Andreeva in the previous match in Madrid. Paolini's memorable win over Andreeva arrived two days after Jannik Sinner punched his tickets for the last four in the men's singles event of the French Open. An early exit for Novak Djokovic from the Roland Garros has also confirmed Sinner's No.1 spot in the ATP rankings.

Can Paolini emulate Schiavone?

"I learned I think a little bit later than other players, to dream is the most important thing in sport and in life," Paolini said after her match. "I'm happy I could dream this moment. I don't know what to say, I'm so emotional," she added. Paolini can match compatriot Francesca Schiavone's stellar feat of winning the French Open by defeating Swiatek in the 2024 final.

Schiavone lifted the famous trophy in the 2010 edition of the Grand Slam event. Paolini has also assured her entry in the top 10 for the first time. Earlier, Andreeva became the youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist in 27 years. Before meeting Paolini in the semi-finals, the 17-year-old Russian sensation stunned second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the last eight of the Grand Slam event.