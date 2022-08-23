‘It’ll change my retirement plans': Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open, writes emotional note on Instagram story

India's tennis ace Sania Mirza has pulled out of the US Open 2022 due to a forearm and elbow injury. Sania revealed the news through an Instagram story. “Hi guys, a quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada two weeks ago and obviously didn't realise how bad it was until got my scans yesterday and in fact I have torned a little bit of my tendon. I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of the US Open,” she wrote.

Sania Mirza's Instagram story

“This isn't ideal and is terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement but I will keep you all posted,” she added.

The US Open is slated to begin next Monday.

The 35-year-old six-time Grand Slam doubles champion has been in good form ever since returning to the court from a maternity break. Her consitent peformances have also seen her rise in the WTA rankings.

“I’ve always said since I was young that if you do the right things and win tennis matches, you really don’t have to worry about rankings. I had the special ranking (No. 9) for 12 tournaments which I could use after the maternity leave and I didn’t even use it all. I’ve been fortunate enough to make that comeback and return to that top bracket of women’s tennis yet again. So yes, I feel really grateful I’m here again, and hope I can go better than the top 25,” Sania had told Hindustan Times ahead of this year's French Open.

