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Jannik Sinner health concern raised as ex-player explains reason behind French Open collapse: ‘I heard he had a virus’

Greg Rusedski feels that Jannik Sinner could be suffering from a virus, which also contributed to his semifinal defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 02:55 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Jannik Sinner crashed out of the ongoing French Open, losing to Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 1-6, 1-6. Especially with Carlos Alcaraz withdrawing, Sinner was the favourite to clinch the title at Roland Garros and complete a career Grand Slam. He has won the Australian Open (2024, 2025), US Open (2024) and Wimbledon (2025). But has never won the French Open.

Jannik Sinner suffered from fatigue and cramps in his second round exit.(AFP)

Sinner was on the brink of victory in his second-round match against the Argentine, but heat-related fatigue led to cramps.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic loses to 19-year-old Joao Fonseca, eliminated from French Open in 5-hour five-set thriller

He was holding a two-set lead and commanding a 5-1 advantage in the third before collapsing and sliding to a shocking defeat. 1997 US Open finalist Greg Rusedski feels that Sinner could be suffering from a virus, which also contributed to his semifinal defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open this year.

"It’s basically heat exhaustion, or maybe he had something with the virus he had in Australia," he said, while speaking on his podcast.

"Sometimes viruses take a long time to get out of your system. Look at Emma Raducanu over the last few months.

"Jannik also said he felt sick on the morning of the match.

"So the only people who actually know what the truth of the matter is Jannik Sinner and his team. And he’s got a fantastic team. They will be looking at everything. The agent will be looking at everything. They will find a solution to this problem.

"But they also don’t want to tell us what the problem is exactly, which is also good coaching because it makes us talk, what is it? What’s happening here? What’s happening there? Because you don’t want to give any advantage to your opponents," he added.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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