Novak Djokovic loses to 19-year-old Joao Fonseca, eliminated from French Open in 5-hour five-set thriller

In one of the most historic results in French Open history, Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca came back from two-sets down to beat 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. With this result, he became only the second player to turn around a two-set deficit against the world number one. Novak Djokovic bows out of the 2026 French Open. (AFP)

Novak Djokovic was gunning for a record 25th slam title, and had the chance after Jannik Sinner's loss yesterday. However, he too was affected by the heat as he lost the thrilling contest. Fonseca came through 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 on Court Philippe Chartrier, delivering on his extreme promise in 4h53m.

Djokovic's loss to a man 20 years his younger means a fresh grand slam champion will be crowned in Paris next weekend.

Conditions play a role as Djokovic outlasted Fonseca is a highly-touted youngster expected to be one of the great challengers in the next generation, but was due a massive result such as this one to stake his claim. He did it in some style, becoming the first player since Jurgen Melzer on this very court in 2010 to come back after Djokovic won the first two sets.

Fonseca's greatest weapon is his forehand, which he hits with more power than anyone else on the men's tour. It took some time for his big hitting to warm up as he committed several loose errors through the first set.

However, Djokovic was also affected by the very heat that played a role in Sinner's collapse against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, as he too began to tire and look increasingly worn out over the duration of the match.

This was also only the second time in his career that renowned ironman Djokovic lost a grand slam match that lasted more than five hours. While he is typically capable of outlasting opponents many years younger than him, Fonseca explained in his on-court interview that as the sun faded, it allowed him to exert more control over his powerful forehand.

Fonseca shows nerves of steel late in match Ultimately, Fonseca struck the lines often enough through the back end of the fourth set to push Djokovic into a fifth. Djokovic began to look hampered through the fourth set, not scrambling to defend as many balls as he usually is capable of, and always looking a step or two slow to return Fonseca's howitzer forehands .

The Serbian would take advantage in the decider with an early break, but Fonseca punched with a break right back to show nerves of steel with his back against the wall. The Brazilian would then break Djokovic's serve again at 5-5, hitting four supreme winners to get the chance to serve for the match.

Once there, a nervous forehand conceded a break point to the legendary serve. When he needed it most, Fonseca produced an ace, and followed that one with two more to end the match on a high note.

Djokovic misses out on a historic chance at a 25 grand slams, knowing that this was his best opportunity with Carlos Alcaraz having withdrawn through injury and Sinner crashing out in the early rounds. As opportunities grow rarer, Djokovic will rue this as a missed opportunity, but will be aware he went down to an up-and-coming star right at the start of a promising career.