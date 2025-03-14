Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek receive support from tennis chief, blames miscommunication for doping controversies

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek were involved in two high-profile doping controversies last year, with the former’s continuing into 2025 too. The Italian tested twice positive for a banned steroid in March 2024 and the ITIA didn’t hand him any suspension. But then WADA appealed the decision to CAS, and the verdict was set to be heard this April. Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek were involved in two high-profile doping controversies.(AFP/Reuters)

Then last month, to the surprise of everyone, Sinner and WADA reached an agreement outside of court, and now he is serving only a three-month suspension. Swiatek, on the other hand, tested positive for TMZ and was given a one-month ban.

ITIA CEO on Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek doping controversies

Also both players had blamed the positive tests to unintentional contamination. Speaking to Ubitennis, ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse weighed in on the controversies, and defended her body’s investigation of both players.

“It was mistakenly believed that we were announcing positive tests, when in fact we were announcing provisional suspensions. In both the case of Sinner – and in that of Swiatek – the rules were respected,” she said.

“The players filed an appeal against the provisional suspension within the 10-day period provided for by our regulations and, since the appeal was successful, the provisional suspensions were not made public.

“Some sports, such as athletics, decide to immediately announce provisional suspensions. Others, especially team sports, never announce them. Tennis, for now, has given itself the ten-day rule; we’ll see, in the future this rule could also change,” she added.

Both players’ eventual short bans has received a mixed response from former and current players. Many players have lent their support, but some have pointed out the contrasting difference in bans given to players with similar doping incidents. The most high-profile voice has been that of Novak Djokovic, who has criticised the investigation and lack of transparency.

Sinner’s case also saw him fire physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi and fitness coach Umberto Ferrara. He is set to return to action at the Italian Open on May 7th, three days after his ban ends.