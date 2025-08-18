Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Cincinnati Open final on TV and online?

For the fourth time this season, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner will take on Carlos Alcaraz in a major final, after both sealed semi-final victories at the Cincinnati Open. Sinner defeated Terence Atmane in straight sets, sealing a 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 and Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev (6-4, 6-3). Alcaraz and Sinner have already met in three finals this season, in Rome, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Alcaraz won in Rome and Roland Garros, but Sinner came out on top at the All England Club. Jannik Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final.(HT_PRINT)

Speaking after his semi-final win, Sinner said, “It's a very, very tough challenge every time you play a new opponent. In the later stages of the tournament, the pressure is on; they deserve to be there.”

Meanwhile, Alcaraz said, “We started well with good rallies, a good level. All of a sudden he felt bad and I was thinking more about how he was feeling instead of playing good tennis. It was tough and I just wish him all the best.”

Speaking about facing Sinner in the final, he added, “We always bring our best tennis. We raise each other's level. I'm ready to take the challenge. I will try and adjust my game better and correct what I did wrong in our last match. I want to be ready with my 100%. Mentally I'll be ready I'm excited for Monday.”

When will the Cincinnati Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz take place?

The Cincinnati Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will take place at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday for Indian viewers.

Where will the Cincinnati Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz take place?

The Cincinnati Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will take place at the renovated Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.

Where will the Cincinnati Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz be telecast live in India?

In India, the Cincinnati Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz won't be available for live telecast.

Where will the Cincinnati Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz be live streamed in India?

The Cincinnati Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be live streamed in India via the SonyLiv app.