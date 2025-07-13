Jannik Sinner wins Wimbledon 2025: Here's how much prize money he and Carlos Alcaraz take home

The Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Wimbledon men's singles final went down to the wire, with the Italian emerging as the winner. The 24-year-old beat his opponent 4-6, 6-4, 6-5, becoming the first Italian to win the singles title. Sinner has now taken his overall Grand Slam tally to four. Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts after winning a game against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (AFP)

Prize Money for Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon 2025 Men's Final

Winner (Jannik Sinner): Sinner earned £3,000,000 (approximately $4.05 million USD), an 11% increase from 2024’s £2.7 million.

Read More: Crowd boos spectator at Wimbledon Alcaraz-Sinner final after champagne cork halts play

Runner-Up (Carlos Alcaraz): Alcaraz received £1,520,000 (approximately $2.05 million USD), an 8% increase from 2024’s £1.4 million.

The total Wimbledon 2025 prize fund was £53.5 million, with equal payouts for men’s and women’s singles, reflecting an 8% increase from 2024. The winner also gained 2,000 ATP points and the runner-up earned 1,300 points.

This victory also allowed Sinner, a 23-year-old Italian, to put an end to several streaks for Alcaraz, a 22-year-old Spaniard.

Alcaraz had won the past five head-to-head matches between the pair, most recently across five sets and nearly 5 1/2 hours at Roland-Garros on June 8. Sinner took a two-set lead in that one, then held a trio of match points, but couldn't close the deal. That made Alcaraz 5-0 in major finals.

Read More: Jannik Sinner's parents: Who are father Johann and mother Siglinde?

In addition to ending that piece of perfection, Sinner asserted himself in a match that featured moments of terrific play by both men, but also the occasional lapses.

Alcaraz stepped into the sunlight bathing Centre Court as the owner of a career-best 24-match unbeaten run. He had won 20 matches in a row at the All England Club, including victories against Novak Djokovic in the 2023 and 2024 finals.

(With inputs from AP)