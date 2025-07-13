Jannik Sinner clinches maiden Wimbledon title, beats Carlos Alcaraz in four sets

Jannik Sinner made a brilliant comeback after losing the first set to defeat Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and lift his first Wimbledon title on Sunday. The Italian World No.1 defeated Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his fourth Grand Slam title, adding to two Australian Opens and a US Open. This was the second successive Grand Slam final between the two players, with Alcaraz toppling Sinner at the French Open in a five-set thriller last month. Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts as he plays against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz(AFP)

For Sinner, the Wimbledon win was also his second Grand Slam title this year, following the Australian Open in January where he defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

The 23-year-old Italian avenged five consecutive defeats to the Spaniard, particularly the five-set marathon at Roland Garros where Sinner squandered a two-set lead and three match points. This time, Sinner held his nerve in a high-quality contest to deny Alcaraz a shot at a third-straight Wimbledon crown and end the 22-year-old’s flawless 5-0 record in Grand Slam finals.

The result also halted Alcaraz’s 24-match winning streak, the best of his career, and a 20-match unbeaten run at the All England Club, where he had triumphed in back-to-back finals in 2023 and 2024, both times taking down Novak Djokovic.

Interestingly, it was Sinner who had last defeated Alcaraz at Wimbledon, in the fourth round of the 2022 edition.

So this served as a bookend win for Sinner, who proved what he kept telling anyone who asked: No, there would be no carryover from his heartbreak in Paris. Hard to imagine, though, that that collapse wasn’t on his mind at least a little on Sunday, especially when he faced two break points while serving at 4-3, 15-40 in the fourth set.

But he calmly took the next four points to hold there, and soon was serving out the win. When it ended, Sinner put both hands on his white hat. After embracing Alcaraz at the net, Sinner crouched on court with his head bowed, then pounded his right palm on the grass.

