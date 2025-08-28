Jasmine Paolini reacts to viral US Open shot by Ray Giubilo: ‘Photo of the year’

Jasmine Paolini made headlines at the US Open recently, not just for her 6-3, 6-3 victory against American Iva Jovic but also for a viral picture of her captured at Flushing Meadows by photographer Ray Giubilo. The photo, captured during Paolini’s first round US Open match against Destanee Aiava, is being hailed as the ‘perfect shot’ by Instagram users. Jasmine Paolini will face Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of the US Open.(Instagram/@raygiubilo)

Jasmine Paolini’s viral photo

The picture shows the Italian tennis player’s face obscured by her racket in such a manner that it appears to be a mask. Her eyes and mouth were visible through the strings of the racket, creating a unique effect. As per The Guardian, Giubilo was able to capture the moment due to Paolini being off balance post her forehand stroke.

“She just moved the racket back in a way that she normally doesn’t do,” he told the outlet. When Ray Giubilo tried to capture the same image the next night, it could not be replicated.

How did Jasmine Paolini react to the photo

Ray Giubilo told The Guardian that the Italian tennis star was super? appreciative of the photo and even complimented him on it.

“Tonight after the match when she won, I was sitting underneath her box and she ran towards the box, smiling as she always does, and I thought she was going to go and hug her coach. But she came to me instead and she gave me five and said, ‘Great photo,” Giubilo recalled.P

In a post-match interview, the seventh seed called the viral picture “maybe the photo of the year.”

Not just that, when the viral image was shared by the official handle of the WTA, Jasmine Paolini dropped a hilarious comment saying, “The hardest picture to capture… but it’s the easiest Halloween costume!”

Instagram users praise viral shot

Several accounts were left awed by the image. One user called it “The greatest tennis photo ever taken.” Another said it was a “1 in a million shot.”

An account quipped, “US Open’s unexpected MVP.” Jasmine Paolini is set to square off against former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the third round.

Giubilo used to work as an agent for a tennis clothing company based in Australia. With the help of people such as John Alexander and John Newcombe, he followed his passion for photography and started taking pictures of local tennis matches.