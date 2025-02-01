‘Before semi-final, Sinner was interrogated from 4am to 10am’: Jasmine Paolini’s coach makes startling doping revelation

Despite winning his second-straight Australian Open title this year, Jannik Sinner’s campaign was shrouded by a doping controversy. Last year during his dominant US Open title run, it was announced that he tested twice for anabolic agent in March, and then his defense was accepted by an independent tribunal that it was due to unintentional contamination. Italy's Jannik Sinner poses for a photo.(AFP)

But then the WADA appealed the decision to CAS, who accepted it. The CAS verdict will be passed in April this year. Jasmine Paolini’s coach Renzo Furlan made a massive revelation on Sinner’s ongoing doping scandal.

‘Had to be heard from 4am to 10am’

Revealing details about ITIA’s early investigation, he said, “There was always this doping situation hanging over his head. I said to him: 'You've managed to do extraordinary things even under this pressure. And he replied: 'You know how it went in Cincinnati? Things could have gone well or badly.For the first time, we rented a house instead of a hotel room. We had two cars to transport us.I drove one and my team drove the other. I needed these moments to myself.”

“It's something that may sound silly, but it gave me great peace of mind.'It's worth remembering that this guy, before the semi-final against Zverev, had to be heard from 4am to 10am.He was then acquitted and, in the afternoon, won his match in three sets. Only someone with extraordinary qualities can do that,” he added.

If the CAS does find Sinner guilty, he could receive a two-year ban, which means the Australian Open could have been his last appearance for the next two years. In Melbourne, the World No. 1 was in dominant form and defeated Alexander Zverev with ease, further cementing his position on top of the ATP standings.

His doping investigation has been criticised by some players like Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios, who have pointed out the lack of transparency and the difference in punishment to other players with similar offences.