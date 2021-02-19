Kasatkina returns to winning ways in Melbourne
After suffering an early exit at the Australian Open, Russia's Daria Kasatkina made the most of another opportunity to shine at Melbourne Park by winning the Phillip Island Trophy on Friday.
The tournament, a WTA 250 event, was set up to provide players eliminated during the first week of the season-opening major a chance to boost their match fitness following a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Australia.
Playing in her first WTA final since winning the 2018 Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Kasatkina rallied from a set down to beat Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova 4-6 6-2 6-2 in the final.
Bouzkova produced a fighting display but eventually ran out of gas, having come through a brutal three-hour semi-final against second seed Bianca Andreescu.
Kasatkina, who was knocked out in the Australian Open second round by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets, rebounded to overcome four seeded opponents en route to her third WTA title.
The Phillip Island Trophy, a WTA 250 event, was set up to provide players eliminated during the first week of the season-opening major a chance to boost their match fitness following a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Australia.
In a bid to rediscover her best level on court, former world number 10 Kasatkina revealed she has been working with a psychologist since the start of last season.
"It took a lot of time to rebuild my game, to rebuild my confidence, to change myself. Finally I'm feeling good," the 23-year-old said.
"I was working with a psychologist a lot. I learned that your confidence shouldn't depend on your results.
"To lose one match doesn't have to kill yourself from inside, so... I think that was the main thing."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mertens, Sabalenka clinch Australian Open women's doubles title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kasatkina returns to winning ways in Melbourne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barty takes Adelaide wild card to defend title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mertens, Sabalenka clinch Australian Open women's doubles title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita wins maiden WTA title, clinches Phillip Island Trophy doubles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calmer Osaka looking to be role model on court - coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown warrior Brady faces ultimate test against 'new boss' Osaka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naomi Osaka extends Serena Williams’s wait for 24th Grand Slam
- Until Thursday, when Naomi Osaka blunted that very power game with equal and greater force, thrashing Williams 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals. It extended the 39-year-old’s Grand Slam draught to four years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic into Australian Open final for 9th time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Brady flies US flag to reach final
- Brady dug herself out of a mid-match hole to reach her first Grand Slam decider.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tearful Serena cuts short news conference after defeat to Osaka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to reach Australian Open final
- Australian Open: Osaka won the game in straight sets beating the 23-time Grand Slam winner 6-3, 6-4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadal loses to Tsitsipas in 5 sets at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Osaka the next hurdle in Serena's quest for 24th Slam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qualifier Karatsev's dream run faces Djokovic barrier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox