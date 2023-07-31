'Keep my name out of your mouth': Nick Kyrgios burns ex-American star for brutal retirement, Pokemon tattoo dig

Amid his continued absence from tennis action with struggles of wrist injury, Nick Kyrgios had dropped a retirement bombshell last week as he pointed towards the "out of control" tennis schedule. Reacting to the remark made by the Aussie during his appearance at an exhibition tournament in Los Angeles, former American tennis player Jimmy Arias brutally mocked him with dig at his retirement statement while taking aim at his Pokemon tattoo. Kyrgios then savaged the ex-tennis star on social media. Nick Kyrgios revealed that owing to the hectic schedule he doesn't see himself playing till the age of 33.

Kyrgios has been among the most outspoken players on the ATP tour. He was recently in Los Angeles as part of an event organised by Patrick Mouratoglou, the ex-coach for Serena Williams. And while he did not appear as a player, he made an appearance as a coach to Frances Tiafoe. It was then that he revealed that owing to the hectic schedule he doesn't see himself playing till the age of 33.

"The sport’s crazy," he said at the tournament. "The schedule is out of control. No chance [I play till I am 33], there’s no way. There's no chance. I'm playing till 33? Insane! I'm not playing till 33. I promise you when I'm gone, you'll never see me again," he had said.

Arias believes that Kyrgios remark was merely an excuse as he pointed to the fact that he rarely plays a full season. He then took a dig at the Aussie's recent Pokemon tattoo, saying that probably it must be hurting him so much that he has missed his matches this season.

“I don't know what he's talking about when he says this schedule is out of control," Arias said via the Tennis Channel. "He's played one match this year. He seems to take every other year off, so he should be able to play for another 25 years. It's just interesting to listen to him talk, let's see what happens when he's 33. But as we're talking right now, I don't know [if] he's gonna play five more matches [this year]. He's played once so far this year. I'm not sure [his] wrist, knee, his tattoo is hurting him too much [from playing] Pokemon maybe. I don't know."

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Kyrgios attacked Arias for his remark, warning him to not take his name to "stay relevant" and then took a dig while pointing out his tennis credentials.

"@ariastennis you got some sort of issue? Although I had no idea who you were before my mate messaged me 10 mins ago, I’d appreciate if you kept my name out of your mouth to keep you relevant… well at least to give you some form of credibility," he said before reacting to a fan tweet on the-American star's highest career ranking: “Haha yeah? When who played? Hahahaha really strong era of tennis. Lol 5 titles and slam semi final. That’s cute, at least have a better career then someone before you criticise them.”

After missing the first three Majors of the year, Kyrgios faces race against time to return to tour for the 2023 US Open. Last week, he withdrew from Citi Open, which he had won last year.

