Laver Cup 2022, live streaming: When and where to watch Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal's doubles match in India

Laver Cup, live streaming: For the umpteenth time in his decorated career, Swiss marvel Roger Federer will headline a blockbuster event alongside his long-time rival Rafael Nadal. After battling against Nadal in 40 blockbuster matches, Federer will team up with the King of Clay in doubles at the Laver Cup 2022, which is set to be the final match of his trophy-laden career. The 20-time Grand Slam winner will bid farewell to professional tennis after playing match No.4 of the Laver Cup 2022 on Friday in London.

Tennis icon Federer and 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal will represent Team Europe in their doubles fixture against Team World's duo of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Nadal and Federer's doubles opponents are heading to the Laver Cup 2022 after an impressive season. Tiafoe and Sock made it to the semi-finals of the US Open 2022. Team World's Sock will also play two-time Grand Slam runner-up Casper Ruud in match No.1 of the Laver Cup on Friday.

The 2022 edition of the Laver Cup is a three-day event in which household names from Europe and Rest of the World battle for supremacy at the famous O2 Arena in London. On Thursday, the competition founded by Federer's management company revealed the official line-up for the opening day of the Laver Cup. Earlier, Federer shared an emotional post and confirmed that Laver Cup would be his final competitive event.

Here are the live streaming details of the Laver Cup 2022:

Where is the 2022 Laver Cup being held?

The 2022 Laver Cup is being held at the The O2 Arena, in London.

When and what time will the 2022 Laver Cup start?

The 2022 Laver Cup will begin on September 23 and the first round match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast 2022 Laver Cup in India?

The 2022 Laver Cup will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch live streaming of 2022 Laver Cup in India?

The 2022 Laver Cup can be live streamed in India on SonyLiv.

What are the teams for Laver Cup 2022?

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud.

Team World: Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock, Diego Schwartzman.

