Lois Boisson continues fairytale French Open run, stuns Jessica Pegula to reach maiden Grand Slam quarters

Exactly a year back, Lois Boisson had received a wildcard into the French Open main draw, which could have marked her Grand Slam debut. But the French international was left unfortunate just days before the kickoff as she injured her left knee and tore her ACL. The 22-year-old fought back in style this year, continuing her fairy tale run into the quarterfinals of the 2025 French Open, after defeating No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula on the Court Phillipe Chatrier on Monday. France's Lois Boisson reacts during her women's singles match against US Jessica Pegula on day 9 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier(AFP)

Boisson returned from a set down to wrap up the game in 2 hours and 40 minutes, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to script her best-ever run in a maiden appearance at a major. All her previous four attempts at playing the Grand Slam were made at Roland Garros, where she failed to make it past the first qualifying round between 2021 and 2023.

Playing only her second tour-level tournament, Boisson became the first Frenchwoman to make the Roland Garros quarterfinals in eight years, after both Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic made the last eight in 2017. She also became the lowest-ranked women's singles player to make a major quarterfinal since Kaia Kanepi, who was ranked 418 during the 2017 US Open.

The French wild card will face No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinal. The Russian beat Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-7, earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, world number two Coco Gauff brushed Russian 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova aside 6-0, 7-5 to step up her pursuit of a first Roland Garros crown, and second Grand Slam title. Former US Open champion Gauff will play reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys or unseeded Hailey Baptiste in an all-American quarter-final.