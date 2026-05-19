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Manish stuns top seed Keegan; Indians fare well at SM Krishna Memorial Open

Manish stuns top seed Keegan; Indians fare well at SM Krishna Memorial Open

Published on: May 19, 2026 08:34 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, Indian players produced a memorable opening day at the SM Krishna Memorial Open here, highlighted by wild card Manish Sureshkumar's stunning first-round upset over top seed and recently crowned Karnataka Open champion Keegan Smith.

Manish stuns top seed Keegan; Indians fare well at SM Krishna Memorial Open

Manish, ranked 737 in the world and fresh off his maiden Challenger quarterfinal appearance last week, looked increasingly comfortable competing at a higher level and won 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in a hard-fought three-setter.

"Last week was my first Challenger quarter-final. I'm kind of getting used to the level now, because the pace is kind of different," said Manish after the victory.

Despite Keegan firing 11 aces, the American struggled with consistency, committing 41 unforced errors compared to Manish's 22. The Indian absorbed pressure intelligently and played with freedom against the top seed.

Manish broke in the third game of the opening set before Keegan briefly restored parity. Another timely break in the ninth game helped the Indian claim the set 6-4. The American bounced back strongly in the second set with two breaks of serve to level the match.

Promising local wild card Kriish Tyagi continued his impressive run with a 7-6 , 7-6 victory over Kuan-Yi Lee . The youngster showed remarkable temperament, saving a set point at 5-6 in the opening set before prevailing in a dramatic tiebreak. He backed it up by winning another breaker in the second set.

Another Indian wild card, Aditya Vishal Balsekar, pushed third seed Hamish Stewart to the brink before bowing out 6-4, 6-7 , 6-4 in a gruelling two-hour and 36-minute contest. Balsekar's spirited fightback to force a decider after dominating the second-set tiebreak nearly produced another upset, but Stewart eventually held firm to survive the scare.

Aradhya Kshitij lost to second seed Alastair Gray of Great Britain, while Karan Singh, Prajwal Dev, Digvijaypratap Singh and lucky loser Nitin Kumar Sinha exited the tournament.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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