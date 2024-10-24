Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers to be inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

On Thursday, tennis legends Maria Sharapova, Bob and Mike Bryan were selected for the International Tennis Hall of Fame's Class of 2025. Sharapova is a five-time Grand Slam champion and is also a former world No. 1. Meanwhile, the Bryan brothers are the most successful men's doubles pair in history. Maria Sharapova and the Bryan brothers will be inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame.

Former player Kim Clijsters, who is also President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and Class of 2017 Hall of Famer, said, "I am honored to welcome Maria Sharapova and Bob and Mike Bryan as the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025."

"Beyond each of their historic accomplishments on the court, the Class of 2025 have had such a profound impact on the game of tennis and have inspired multiple generations of fans across the world. We look forward to celebrating them in Newport next year," she added.

Sharapova and the Bryan brothers will be inducted on August 23, at the Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island.

Sharapova is also one of the ten women to bag the career Grand Slam. She is also an Olympic medalist, having clinched silver in women's singles at the 2012 Olympics. She became the first Russian woman to top the singles rankings on August 22 2005 as an 18-year-old, and last held the position on July 8, 2012. Her five major titles are two at the French Open, one each at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. In total, she won 36 titles, including the year-end championships on her debut in 2004.

The Bryan brothers have won multiple Olympic medals, including gold in 2012, and have won more professional games, matches, tournaments and Grand Slams than any other men's pairing. They had the World No. 1 doubles ranking jointly for 438 weeks, which is longer than anyone else in doubles history, and have also been World No. 1 together for a record 139 consecutive weeks.