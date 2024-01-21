close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Tennis / Marta Kostyuk makes last eight to end Maria Timofeeva's Australian Open 2024 run

Marta Kostyuk makes last eight to end Maria Timofeeva's Australian Open 2024 run

AFP |
Jan 21, 2024 10:23 AM IST

Kostuk said she hoped to put on a good show when she comes up against US Open champion and fourth seed Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk ended the fairytale run of Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva at the Australian Open on Sunday, crushing her 6-2, 6-1 to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts after winning her fourth round match against Russia's Maria Timofeeva(REUTERS)
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts after winning her fourth round match against Russia's Maria Timofeeva(REUTERS)

Timofeeva, on her Grand Slam debut, caught the eye in Melbourne, beating former champion Caroline Wozniacki and 10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on her way to the fourth round.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

But she came unstuck against 37th-ranked Kostyuk on Kia Arena, in a game briefly interrupted by a rain shower.

"Honestly, it means a lot and I still probably cannot process it," said Kostyuk, who won the 2017 girls' title at the Australian Open.

"I didn't feel the pressure today and it's great to have this kind of match in a Grand Slam -- more time to recover and more time to process everything and it was a good match for me.

"I'm very happy to finally play as aggressively as I wanted to."

She said she hoped to put on a good show when she comes up against US Open champion and fourth seed Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals

Kostyuk, 21, surged into a 3-0 lead and a second break gave her the first set in 37 minutes.

It was even more one-sided in the second set, with the Ukrainian, just a year older than her opponent, losing just one game.

Kostyuk, who has spoken out strongly against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, opted not to shake hands with her opponent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On